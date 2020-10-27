Special Wahpeton schools meeting over masking survey

The Wahpeton High School Auditorium, which can hold a maximum of 75 people under current COVID-19 guidelines, will hold a special school board meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28.
Board members, administrators and any parents or district staff who attend will discuss the results of two surveys distributed. Beginning Monday, Oct. 26, parents and staff were asked about their feelings on a possible mask mandate for the four-building district.
"We were going to have a deadline for the surveys of 4 p.m. Friday (Oct. 30), but decided, 'If things are going to change, why push a decision back another week?'" Superintendent Rick Jacobson said.
On Wednesday, Oct. 21, the school board voted 5-4 against a mask mandate but decided to survey parents and staff. Jacobson estimates that whatever decision comes out of the Oct. 28 meeting will make 50 percent of those involved unhappy.
"My feeling is, if we want to keep kids in school and our activities going the best that we can, we really only have one option," Jacobson said.
At the same time, people who are opposed to a mask mandate have said that to date, it is more likely for local youth to contract COVID-19 in ways other than student-to-student contact. Recent reports from the North Dakota Department of Health show that active COVID-19 cases in Richland County, North Dakota, are spread among age groups, with the majority of cases being in the 20-29, 30-39 and 40-49 age groups.
Masks are required in city of Wahpeton buildings, but leaders indicate a citywide mask mandate will not likely be issued. Councilman Jason Goltz, 2nd Ward, shared his thoughts at a Monday meeting.
"The three businesses I most commonly frequent are Walmart, Econofoods and Ace Hardware," Goltz said. "Whenever I go shopping, the majority of people there have masks on. I think if there was a mask mandate, a very small number of people would complain about it, but it is a moot point right now. The majority of people in Wahpeton are already (wearing masks)."
Councilwoman-at-large Renata Fobb said the best way to encourage youth to wear masks is leading by example. She observed the difference between two separate 20-minute periods after the high school let out Friday, Oct. 23 and Monday.
"On Friday, I saw two kids either wearing or holding face masks," Fobb said. "On Monday, it was 14. Parents must be having the conversations with their kids."
Daily News will continue to follow this story.
