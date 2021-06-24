“It’s a different role that I’m assuming, just not one that I’m afraid of,” Dan Spellerberg said.
Spellerberg assumes the title of Southeast Region Career and Technology Center (SRCTC) director on Thursday, July 1. A Wahpeton High School, North Dakota State College of Science and North Dakota State University graduate and FFA alumnus, the 39-year-old is a longtime SRCTC instructor and received career and technical education in his youth.
By Spellerberg’s estimate, his high school career included 1,000 hours of education from SRCTC. This includes one year of automotive technology education and four years of agriculture education.
Spellerberg speaks warmly of outgoing SRCTC Director Dan Rood, Jr., retiring after 43 years in education and 37 years as a director in Wahpeton.
“We’re constantly moving forward,” Spellerberg said. “Dan always got the ball rolling forward and it’s now out quite a ways. I’m trying to learn as much as I can from him.”
In his new role, Spellerberg will ensure that SRCTC’s services continue to be provided for students of 14 member schools including Wahpeton High School. Services vary from education to career counseling to a partnership with NDSCS. Spellerberg estimates that there will be between 1,600-1,800 total enrollments in SRCTC programs this fall.
Spellerberg has been an SRCTC instructor for 17 years. After teaching for a year in Belfield, North Dakota, he settled in Oakes, North Dakota. A father of one, Spellerberg served as an agriculture teacher and FFA advisor. He admitted to strong feelings about transitioning from a teacher to a director.
“It’s a bittersweet moment for me, my wife and my son. We’re excited to be moving over to Wahpeton. It’s where (my wife and I) grew up. I graduated from Wahpeton. She graduated from Breckenridge. This is our home,” Spellerberg said.
Still, leaving the Oakes community will be tough.
“We made our lives there for 16 years,” Spellerberg said. “I always anticipated immersing myself in an agriculture setting, ensuring that our students got a good product.”
Spellerberg said he’s satisfied with his work in Oakes. He feels he “really built and established” that community’s agriculture education program. Successes included receiving a grant to establish a 63-tree, 140-shrub orchard. Another grant strengthened a partnership with Harris Machine Co., Oakes, and allowed students to use Haas Automation machinery.
“One of our most exciting moments was with a youth group, FFA students,” Spellerberg said. “We had a student earn the American Star Farmer award.”
Throughout Spellerberg’s career, there were opportunities to work in Wahpeton.
“‘We’ve got a good thing going here in Oakes,’” he recalled thinking. “I created it from scratch. I definitely had a vested buy-in out there. When this opportunity (for SRCTC director) became open, I asked lots of people if it was for me. They said, ‘If you truly want to lead a team, this is the next step.’”
Spellerberg isn’t planning to have any significant new approaches to his job or how SRCTC functions.
“Realistically, I want every decision to be made based on what’s best for students. I don’t think I can make a wrong decision that way,” he said.
