Aug. 9 is Spirit of 45 Day. By unanimous vote of Congress in 2010, National Spirit of 45 Day was approved to “Preserve and honor the legacy of the men and women of the WWII generation, to ensure that their example of national unity, shared sacrifice, can do attitude, and service to their communities and their country continues to inspire our future generations.” The observance of Spirit of 45 Day, the second Sunday in August, was set up to coincide with the anniversary of the day President Truman announced Japan’s surrender, August 14, 1945. The news of the Allies victory over Japan (V-J Day) was cause for spontaneous celebrations around the world to celebrate the end of the most destructive war in history.
Spirit of 45 Day was intended as a time to pay tribute and say thank you to these men and women; a day for re-dedication to the “can do” spirit of courage, self-sacrifice, and national unity to help America face and solve its challenges today and in future generations. They were willing to sacrifice everything to protect American and the freedoms that so many of us take for granted. Freedom is never free, it always comes with a price tag.
Men and boys, as young as 14, left home for far away places they had never heard of to avenge Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor and to do their part to protect their country. My father, then a high school senior, was determined to enlist in the Marine Corps. Despite his parents’ refusal for permission, he jumped out of his 2nd story bedroom window one night and walked 7½ miles to Bottineau to enlist. Like many others, my father never thought he would come home again. As with all wars, for those that did come home, the sacrifice didn’t end. Like so many others that survived the war, my father forever carried the “Survivor Guilt,” always remembering those that never had the opportunity to return home to their families and friends.
These that I knew all had stories of sacrifice and courage in the horrors of war. Everett Solper, Charles Burgess, Kenneth Morehead, Dick Tracy, and RV Burgin, all USMC in Pacific Theater, fought three days without food and water and one day without ammunition in temperatures of 110-120 degrees. Stan Schaefer, Army, European Theater, built portable bridges across the Rhine and other places in Europe; Harold Holdaas, Army in Pacific Theater, was a “Pearl Harbor Survivor.” Art Sather, Navy-USS Missouri, witnessed Japan’s official surrender when the Peace Treaty was signed; Arland Hanson, Navy in Asiatic Pacific Theater, was turned down for enlistment because he was color blind, but kept trying until he got into the service. Lyle Lunde, Navy-USS Wichita, Asiatic Pacific & European African Middle Eastern Theater, sailed what has been called the 300,000 miles to victory. Gretchen Johnson Graba, was a US Army Air Corp pilot. Henry Solper, Jr, Army, served in occupied Japan.
The ones they left behind faced many challenges and sacrifices too. They lived through tough times of rationed gas and food supplies, lots of hard work, and the anguish of not knowing where their loved ones were fighting or if they were even still alive. Some became nurses, others teachers like my mother. Some took over work on the family farm or business, and/or they filled all kinds of jobs vacated by the men that left for war. They made boots, ammunitions, tanks, air planes, whatever the troops needed to win the war. They became “Rosie the Riveters” with their “can do” attitudes.
To the men and women of the Greatest Generation, I will forever admire, feel indebted to, and be humbled by their courage and sacrifices. It’s our time to remember and honor their sacrifices and preserve their legacy. So many of them are gone now, so spend time today with those that are still with us. Thank them for their service and sacrifices, share their stories, or just be there. They didn’t know defeat. Their spirit was courageous and determined, their attitude was “We Can Do It,” and THEY DID!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.