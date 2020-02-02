McKenzie R. Christensen was sitting in pre-calculus the morning of Thursday, Jan. 30 when her teacher Stan Goldade made an announcement.
A Breckenridge High School student, Goldade announced to the class, was the recipient of the Spirit of the Community Award.
“Mr. Goldade had told the class that he was going to talk about a scholarship and so everyone started listening,” Christensen said. “He told us what the award was for and what it meant to be given it. I thought it was so great when he said my name.”
This award is given by Breck Brats, a group that sells bratwurst at the high school’s games, to honor the memory of Breckenridge, Minnesota’s former mayor and Breck Brats member, Kal Michels.
The award is a scholarship of $250 to be given to a senior student who shows care and concern for the community of Breckenridge just as Michels did.
“We look at what students do, not only in school but also outside of school. (Christensen) volunteers for a lot of things and is always right there to help,” Goldade said. “She balances the big busy senior schedule well. Her name was right there at the top when people were thinking of this.”
Christensen is not only an excellent student but is also very active at Breckenridge High School.
She has been the wrestling manager since she was a freshman. Being the manager keeps her busy all throughout the winter, but she says it’s great to be involved in a club that feels a lot like a family.
Christensen is also involved with the Mathletes. She is vice president for National Honor Society, president of the Speech Team, vice president for drama and the senior class representative for school board meetings.
Beyond working at the Simonson Station Store, Wahpeton, and her school extracurriculars, Christensen is the teacher’s aide for Tom Haire, principal St. Mary’s School in Breckenridge. Christensen helps in the office for Haire and additionally goes into Briana Dauer’s kindergarten class when needed.
After high school graduation, Christensen plans to attend the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, North Dakota. She intends to major in criminal justice and hopeful to move on to law school to eventually become a prosecuting attorney.
“The Spirit of the Community award itself says that you are involved in the community and that you show you care about the community,” Christensen said. “It’s kind of crazy to think that people think that of me. I am very happy and proud and appreciative that people see those qualities they saw in the former mayor in me.”
Christensen is the daughter of Lisa Dupree and Jesse Christensen.
