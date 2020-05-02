Spirit Week ends with School Colors Day
Paige Rudick • Daily News

Daily News and News Monitor staff wrapped up our second Spirit Week promoting #WickStrong for our company with a School Colors Day. Pictured from left in her college graduation gown is Patty Fugleberg, Frank Stanko, Arianna Appell, Savannah Paulson (seated) and Karen Speidel (far right); on stairs from left, Diana Hermes, Tara Klostreich and Carrie McDermott. We want to remind our readers that even though North Dakota businesses are re-opening, there are new guidelines in place to keep everyone safe. Check with the business before you visit to find out what their rules and requirements are. We’re all in this together!

