Daily News and News Monitor staff are participating in Spirit Week, intended to share in the spirit of ‘Wick Strong.’ The newspapers are part of Wick Communications, a 95-year-old family business based in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Each day is a themed dress-up day for employees, most of whom are working in the office each day. Monday was sports themed, Tuesday was pajamas or sweats day, pictured. Wednesday is Dress to Impress day, Thursday is Throwback day and Friday is Hat day. Our staff is helping spread the word about the importance of social distancing.

