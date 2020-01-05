Split opinions on FDA’s flavored e-cig policy

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Thursday, Jan. 2 that it is prioritizing enforcement against unauthorized flavored e-cigarette products.
Fruit and mint-flavored products are considered appealing to youth. The FDA will begin enforcing the rule banning the flavors within 30 days from Jan. 2, USA Today reported.
“Under this policy, companies that do not cease manufacture, distribution and sale of unauthorized flavored cartridge-based e-cigarettes (other than tobacco or menthol) within 30 days risk FDA enforcement actions,” the administration stated.
Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation said the flavor ban is weak. The coalition also takes issue with reported comments made on Dec. 31, 2019 by President Donald Trump which indicated an interest in “taking care of” the tobacco industry.
“President Trump and the FDA should take care of the nation’s kids and our health — not Big Tobacco,” stated Molly Moilanen, the coalition’s co-chair. “Nationwide Tobacco 21 was a great first step toward reversing the youth nicotine epidemic and we cannot stop there.”
Congress recently enacted a national ban on the purchase of cigarettes, cigars or any other tobacco products in the U.S.
“(The law) also applies to electronic cigarettes and vaping products that heat a liquid containing nicotine,” Daily News previously reported.
Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation said it is urging the president to uphold a September 2019 promise to clear the market of all flavored e-cigarettes.
“The last thing our youth need is for Big Tobacco to continue their business of targeting kids with flavored, highly-addictive products,” Moilanen said.
U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said the department is taking a comprehensive, aggressive approach to enforcing the law passed by Congress.
“(We seek) to strike the right public health balance by maintaining e-cigarettes as a potential off-ramp for adults using combustible tobacco while ensuring these products don’t provide an on-ramp to nicotine addiction for our youth,” Azar stated.
In 2018, the FDA began calling teenage e-cigarette use an epidemic. Last September, leaders in Richland County, North Dakota showed their support for a ban of flavored products.
Ariel Johnson, community prevention coordinator with the Richland County Health Department, previously said flavoring is a leading factor in e-cigarette use among youth.
“We’ve been getting the calls from parents and from the youth themselves,” Johnson said. “They do want to quit. There is a scare out there.”
Johnson was unavailable for comment Friday, Jan. 3, but Chris DeVries called the ban a step in the right direction. DeVries is a member of the Project YES Coalition, which seeks to prevent all forms of underage substance abuse.
“When you consider the number of injuries and deaths that have occurred while people are vaping and know how dangerous these things can be, making it unattractive for youth to start vaping is a very good thing,” DeVries said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.