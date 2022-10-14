Sportsmen’s Smoker coming Oct. 22 to Wahpeton

Sportsmen’s Smoker visitors will dine on wild game chili and stew. It will be available at no extra cost and served until it is gone. There will also be no shortage of raffles, including ones exclusive to women, offered to the general audience and exclusively offering local meat. Gun boards and games will also compete with the raffles for audience members’ attention.

 Daily News file photo

The Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club’s 33rd Annual Sportsmen’s Smoker will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 in Wahpeton. Continuing an autumn tradition in the southern Red River Valley, the event begins at 5 p.m. at the Wahpeton Community Center, 304 Fifth St. S. in Wahpeton.

While the public is always invited to the Sportsmen’s Smoker — “Bring your friends for a night of fun!,” a poster reads — guests must be 18 or older to attend on their own. Young visitors are required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Tickets cost $20.



Tags

Load comments