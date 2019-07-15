Sprayer plane makes emergency landing in Wilkin County
Daily News file photo

An agriculture plane flying near Wolverton, Minnesota, Saturday, July 13, was forced to make an emergency landing in a field after its engine seized.

Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office reports the pilot, from Colfax, North Dakota, made the call at 6:43 p.m. informing the sheriff’s office that he had to make the emergency landing in a soybean field. The plane landed in section 34 in the north east quarter, about 1.5 miles east of Wolverton. The owner of the field was notified, a release from the sheriff’s office states.

The pilot was not injured and the plane, loaded with fungicide, sustained minimal damage. Several gallons of the fungicide leaked into the field. The fuel on the plane was contained.

In addition to Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office, responders were the FAA, NSTB, and the duty officer.

