Renovations are underway at 219 Dakota Ave., Wahpeton, the new home of Aerie No. 2749, Fraternal Order of Eagles. There is optimism that the updated digs will be ready by late August of this year.
Purchased in September 2021 by the Wahpeton Eagles Club, the former Vet’s Club building is being transformed in phases. First, the upfront “social room,” which will have more seating, a new kitchen and more of an open-concept design. From there, current banquet space will be expanded and a second, event-exclusive kitchen will be installed.
“We’re going to have a nice, new remodeled gaming area,” Amy Winterfeldt said. “We came up with the remodel designs ourselves.”
The Wahpeton Eagles Club’s former location, 114 Dakota Ave., was demolished over the summer of 2019. Club members agreed in October 2018 to sell the property to Simonson Station Stores. Organizations including the local American Legion subsequently relocated to facilities throughout Wahpeton after the December 2020 closure and September 2021 sale of the Vet’s Club building, Daily News previously reported.
“Funds for purchasing this building and its renovation came from the sale of our previous building,” Winterfeldt said. “We are receiving some grants that are also helping.”
The Eagles Club’s renovations will conclude with the installation of a side patio. The goal is that the newly-renovated business will result in increased revenue.
“We’re not going in debt for any of this. That’s why it will be Phase One, Phase Two and Phase Three. We own the building outright,” Winterfeldt said.
A non-profit organization, the Wahpeton Eagles Club will have its building available to members and guests. The easiest way to ensure availability is becoming a member, Winterfeldt said.
“Because we are strictly non-profit, 100 percent of our profits go back into charitable donations,” Winterfeldt said. “That’s 100 percent and that’s different than even most charitable organizations dealing with administrative fees. Our members, when they pay their dues, that’s what paying for our administration. There is no money that comes out of the funds that are earned. Everything benefits when this place is a success.”
David “Hondo” Locke, field service manager of the Fraternal Order of Eagles’ Grand Aerie, was also present when Daily News visited. Wahpeton’s tradition aligns with the values of the international, non-profit Fraternal Order of Eagles.
“The root of our organization is giving back to the community,” according to Eagles literature. “As an extension of those beliefs, the organization is offering all law enforcement officers, correction officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and honorable discharged or inactive members of the military (including inactive military police and firefighters) a one-year complimentary membership with the FOE. Active members of the National Guard or Reserves due not qualify for a free year.”
Clarence Schutz, a longtime Eagles member, was also present when Daily News visited 219 Dakota Ave. He looks forward to the future.
“We have great potential here and a good future,” Schutz said. Our motto is ‘People helping people’ and if we can help any organization in any way, we welcome that.”
Wahpeton Eagles Club meetings are held at 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. Meetings are open to all members. For more information, visit www.foe.com.
December 2022 will mark the 75th anniversary of the Wahpeton Eagles Club, Winterfeldt said. Members anticipate not only a celebration of past service and commitment, with many more years to come.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.