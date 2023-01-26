The cities of Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, are in an area of the Southern Red River Valley with a current risk of minor spring flooding.

That is according to an outlook issued Thursday, Jan. 26 by the National Weather Service’s office in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The outlook, the first of four to be issued biweekly through Thursday, March 9, forecasts either minor flooding or a 50-50 chance of no flooding for much of the region. This is based on conditions through Monday, Jan. 23.



