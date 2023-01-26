A National Weather Service outlook, the first of four to be issued biweekly through March 9, forecasts either minor flooding or a 50-50 chance of no flooding for much of the Southern Red River Valley, including the cities of Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minn.
The cities of Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, are in an area of the Southern Red River Valley with a current risk of minor spring flooding.
That is according to an outlook issued Thursday, Jan. 26 by the National Weather Service’s office in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The outlook, the first of four to be issued biweekly through Thursday, March 9, forecasts either minor flooding or a 50-50 chance of no flooding for much of the region. This is based on conditions through Monday, Jan. 23.
“The risk for significant (moderate or higher) spring flooding is relatively low with this outlook issuance, running slightly below long-term historical averages across the Red River Basin (U.S. portion),” NWS stated Thursday.
Below normal soil moisture and near normal stream flows are expected to continue into freeze-up conditions. Although the month of January has been dry, NWS observed that early season storms contributed to above normal winter snowfall and precipitation.
“Climate outlooks indicate a transition to a colder and wetter pattern into spring,” NWS stated. “Over the next two weeks, much colder conditions and light precipitation is expected.
As of Thursday, late winter snowfall, spring precipitation and snowmelt timing, plus the thaw cycle, are projected to be the most important factors for assessing the spring flood risk.
“Fall precipitation, from Sept.-Nov. 2022, was below normal across the basin. Conditions were driest across the lower Sheyenne basin and southern Red River Valley, 3-4 inches below normal,” NWS stated.
Also on Thursday, NWS placed Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota, in a region with a winter weather advisory through Friday, Jan. 27.
“A clipper will impact the area from snow and blowing snow (Thursday) afternoon through Friday,” NWS stated. “Blizzard conditions are expected between midnight tonight and noon Friday within the northern and central Red River Valley.”
Difficult to impossible travel conditions, especially in open country, were forecast for an area including the city of Grand Forks, North Dakota.
“Visibility will be greatly reduced in areas of blowing snow and falling snow,” NWS stated. “This will impact travel conditions within a large portion of eastern North Dakota into northwest and west central Minnesota.”