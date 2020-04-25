I‘ve always had a friendliness towards birds – most outwardly because I have dreamed of flying, but at the stem of my likening – it comes down to their gracefulness and majesty.
On April 26 each year, the National Audubon Society celebrates John James Audubon who promoted and encouraged the conservation and enjoyment of birds. His extensive studies and detailed illustrations of birds in their natural habitats are considered to be the finest ornithological work ever created.
One of Audubon’s stops while painting the northern plains wildlife was in central North Dakota along the Missouri River. This area in McClean County later became known as the Audubon National Wildlife Refuge.
The area has numerous wetland depressions that are essential for migratory and breeding waterbirds in North America. The refuge is 14,735 acres of native prairie, planted grasslands, wetlands and a manmade lake. More than 243 species call the refuge home at some point in a year.
Across the Americas, birds travel annually from North America to Central and South America and then back again with the subsequent change of season. The migratory flight path is often guided by features such as mountains, rivers and coastlines. In North America, birds typically take a route from north to south following coastlines and rivers such as the Mississippi River.
Just an hour away from the Twin Town Area is the Sheyenne National Grasslands, which according to the Audubon Society, hosts the state’s most sought-after birds. Those include sharp-tailed grouse, greater prairie-chicken, piping plover, Sprague’s pipit, chestnut-collared longspur, Baird’s sparrow, LeConte’s sparrow and Nelson’s sparrow.
The most common backyard birds throughout the year in North Dakota are the American robin, mourning dove, common grackle, American goldfinch, black-capped chickadee, house sparrow, American crown and the song sparrow.
With summer approaching, North Dakotans will now be able to see in their backyard the brown-headed cowbird, eastern kingbird, barn swallow, western kingbird, house wren and the chipping sparrow.
To invite birds to your yard, one of the best tips is to add a bird feeder. Having a variety of feeders can a attract a wider variety of birds.
According to North Dakota State University, good food like black-oil sunflower and white prose millet are highly desired by birds. Cracked corn and safflower are useful additions to a mix. Avoid mixes with wheat, millet, oats and rice as birds pick through these mixes, leaving a mess. A water bath will also create an attractive environment.
While birding can take place anytime and anywhere, spring is perhaps the best time to observe birds as they migrate across the country. Their color, behavior, sounds and diversity is spectacular and is what makes a bird gliding effortlessly in the wind so intriguing to watch.
The first step to begin bird watching is becoming more curious and perceptive of sounds that you may have previously overlooked. Having a bird guide arranged by color, shapes and taxonomy can help identify the birds you see. Also having a pair of binoculars or a spotting scope will provide more magnification into observing the bird.
According to All About Birds, there are four keys to the identification of birds: size and shape, color pattern, behavior and habitat. Observing and learning these details can provide clues to how the bird lives its life: what it eats, how it flies and where it lives.
My favorite bird is one we have all seen fluttering in an appearing stillness near plants, drinking sweet-nectar from flowers – the ruby-throated hummingbird.
This bird is small and slender, with a slightly long down-curved bill and short wings that don’t reach to its tail. Its color pattern is a bright emerald or a golden-green on its back and top of the head, with grayish to white underparts. Males have a brilliant ruby throat as compared to females who are mostly white below. The hummingbird nests in trees, prefer hovering and open woodlands. These birds beat their wings about 53 times a second.
Spend your Sunday observing birds in the trees or listening to the sweet sounds of songbirds. Or perhaps set up your backyard or patio with feeders and water baths to bring more birds into your view.
For more information, visit: www.allaboutbirds.org, www.audubon.org, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Audubon_Society, and https://www.audubon.org/news/birding-north-dakota.
