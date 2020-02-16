Spring showers and flood insurance

As the spring season approaches, warmer temperatures melt snow which can lead to large amounts of runoff in a short period.
According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), each cubic foot of compact snow contains gallons of water. During the early spring, frozen land prevents melting snow or rainfall from seeping into the ground. And so, water then runs off the surface and flows into lakes, streams, and rivers, causing water to spill over their banks, increasing the risk of flooding.
For this cause, the Insurance Federation of Minnesota reminds property owners that spring flood season is quickly approaching and is calling for everyone to assess their need for flood insurance.
“With last year’s heavy precipitation and a strong snowpack this winter, the soon to be released flood forecast is expected to be dire and that means it is very important for Minnesotans to take the steps necessary to be adequately protected,” Insurance Federation of Minnesota President Bob Johnson said.
Safety is the most important step individuals and families should take before a flood. Having an evacuation plan and an emergency kit can help reduce safety concerns.
With safety concerns cared for, the next most important issue to address is flood insurance. Just a few inches of water can cause tens of thousands of dollars in preparation. However, fewer than 1 percent of Minnesota homeowners buy flood insurance, according to the most recent statistics from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).
According to Johnson, one of the reasons for the low rate of flood insurance in Minnesota may be the misconception made by many about who qualifies for flood insurance.
“The biggest misconception about flood insurance is when you hear that you cant get flood insurance because you don’t live in the flood plain,” Johnson said. “The only requirement to be eligible for flood insurance is that your city, county or township coverage must participate in the National Flood Insurance Program and most do, so this important coverage is available almost everywhere in the state.”
“We do (participate in NFIP). We adopt maps and work with the Army Corps and FEMA to allow citizens to qualify,” Breckenridge City Administrator Renae Smith said.
Wilkin County Auditor-Treasurer Janelle Krump said that the county is a participant in the NFIP as well.
“The standard homeowner’s insurance policy does not cover flood damage, so it’s important for all Minnesotans to carefully consider all their options to protect their home, which in many cases should include flood insurance,” Johnson said.
For more information about flooding, visit fema.gov.
