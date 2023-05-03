The NDSCS Wildcat Jazz Band and Wildcat Singers held a joint performance, Tuesday, May 2. The night was filled with music from both groups, including some songs where performers from both groups played together. 

The event comes near the end of the 2022-23 Wildcats arts season. As the final chance to listen to these performers this year, the Bremer Bank Theater at NDSCS became host to dozens of people hoping to hear, and support, the performers.



Tags