The NDSCS Jazz Band brought out a trio of Trombones, a Trumpet, a Tenor sax, a guitar, drums, vibes and of course, a sousaphone. The mix of instruments gave the group a variety of songs to choose from.
The NDSCS Wildcat Jazz Band and Wildcat Singers held a joint performance, Tuesday, May 2. The night was filled with music from both groups, including some songs where performers from both groups played together.
The event comes near the end of the 2022-23 Wildcats arts season. As the final chance to listen to these performers this year, the Bremer Bank Theater at NDSCS became host to dozens of people hoping to hear, and support, the performers.
The Wildcat Jazz Band played an assortment of songs. Music from the 1930s, with "It don't mean a thing (If it ain't got that Swing)" to a hit song which was featured in "Shrek 2," "Accidentally in Love."
On the singers side, songs ranged from country to opera. A smattering of rock and roll gave the Wildcat Singers an addictive energy that had the audience clapping along.
Those who missed the performance will have to wait until next year when the NDSCS 2023-24 season starts up.