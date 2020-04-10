ST. PAUL, Minn. – Spring load restrictions will end Monday, April 13, at 12:01 a.m. on unrestricted state highways in the southeast and metro frost zones, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The frost zones and restricted routes can be found on the MnDOT load limits map.
Spring load restrictions are still in effect in the south, central, north-central and north frost zones.
Start and end dates and other load limit information are shown at mndot.gov/loadlimits. Overweight permits for more than 80,000 pound gross vehicle weight will continue during spring load restrictions and new permits will be issued if all axle and group weights are legal (axle weight limits).
Full-summer overweight permits can be issued, during the spring load restriction period, for travel on the interstate system only.
Middle-range overweight permits become available within each frost zone when spring load restrictions are lifted. Full-summer overweight permits become available two to three weeks after spring load restrictions are lifted.
Ending dates for spring load restrictions are variable and based on how weather is affecting roadway strength. For questions about over legal weight/size “heavy haul” trucking, call MnDOT’s Freight and Commercial Vehicle Operations — Oversize/Weight Permits, 651-296-6000 or email: ofcvopermits.dot@state.mn.us.
For questions about enforcement call the Minnesota Department of Public Safety — State Patrol — Commercial Vehicle Enforcement; 651-350-2000.
The start and end dates for spring load restrictions are variable and based on how weather is affecting roadway strength. All changes are made with a minimum three-day notice.
For the most current information, go to MnDOT’s automated 24-hour message center at 800-723-6543 for the U.S. and Canada, or 651-366-5400 for the Minneapolis/St. Paul area. This information is also published on the MnDOT seasonal load limits website at mndot.gov/loadlimits.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.