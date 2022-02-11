SRCTC report shared with Wahpeton School Board

Celebrating its 49th anniversary in 2022, the Southeast Region Career and Technology Center (SRCTC) has students with North Dakota’s highest rates of state scholarship attainment.
That’s according to the center’s latest progress report, delivered Wednesday, Feb. 9 by director Dan Spellerberg. SRCTC, which serves 14 member schools over an area of approximately 4,000 square miles, is headquartered in Wahpeton and Oakes, North Dakota.
“Our total enrollment is 1,713 students in grades 7-12,” Spellerberg said Wednesday to the Wahpeton School Board.
SRCTC continues to strengthen students in being “Choice Ready,” according to the report. Choice Ready, developed and promoted by the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction, concerns students possessing:
• essential skills — in addition to a high school diploma and completion of career, financial literacy and state civics education, students are given opportunities to fulfill at least four requirements including 25 hours of community service, career exploration experience, two or more years in organized co-curricular or extra-curricular activities or demonstrating competency in 21st century skills
Students are also positioned to complete the requirements of two or more fields including:
• post-secondary ready — including completing a four-year rolling career plan, taking admissions tests and passing learning courses
• workforce ready — including completing a four-year rolling career plan, completing career ready practices and receiving workplace experience
• military ready — including completing a four-year rolling career plan, demonstrating quality citizenship and being physically fit
Following Spellerberg’s report, the board directors were reminded that the deadline to file as a school board candidate in this year’s election is 4 p.m. Monday, April 4. The school board election will be held Tuesday, June 7. Wahpeton Public Schools and the city of Wahpeton do not hold their elections on the same date. The city election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 14 and the deadline to file as a city candidate is Monday, April 11.
A nine-member body, the Wahpeton School Board traditionally has three of its members come up for election every three years. Board directors with terms expiring in 2022 are Brad Bakken, from the city of Wahpeton; Kathy Dimmer, from the rural land north of North Dakota Highway 13; and Ginny Buck, from the rural land south of Highway 13.
In other news, the board accepted the resignations of Deborah Loberg as speech and language pathologist, Adrienne Vancura as head girls volleyball coach, Janet Bartels as eighth grade volleyball coach, Amelia Dodge as part-time Wahpeton Elementary School custodian and Olivia Dodge as part-time Wahpeton Elementary School custodian.
The board also approved the hiring of Kathleen Carlson as Wahpeton Elementary School paraprofessional, Kendra Puetz as Wahpeton High School paraprofessional, Jaden Fleck as Wahpeton Middle School paraprofessional, Halie Geesey as Zimmerman Elementary School kindergarten teacher for the 2022-2023 school year and Daniel Leraas as high school resource room teacher for the 2022-2023 school year.
Wednesday’s school board meeting was held one day after the decision to interview six candidates for the position of school superintendent. A new superintendent is expected to be named by Friday, Feb. 25.
Daily News previously reported the six finalists are Chad Benson, superintendent of Hankinson Public School, Hankinson, North Dakota; Ned Clooten, Wahpeton High School principal; Rick Diegel, superintendent of Kidder County Public School District No. 1, Kidder County, North Dakota; Steve Hockert, Wahpeton Middle School principal; Michael Kaiser, superintendent of Ellendale Public School, Ellendale, North Dakota; and Chris Larson, superintendent and activities director of Milnor Public School, Milnor, North Dakota.
Current Wahpeton Superintendent Rick Jacobson, whose retirement is effective June 30, 2022, attended Wednesday’s meeting remotely. Board Director Jake Kubela was absent.
The next Wahpeton School Board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 9 at the district office in Wahpeton High School.
