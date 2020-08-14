The Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE) announces its 2020 state award winners in 13 different award categories.
Winners were announced for the Administrator of the Year, Career Guidance, New Teacher of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Carl Perkins Community Service Awards, New Teacher of the Year in Agriculture Education, Health Sciences, Trade and Industry, Marketing, and Family and Consumer Science, and Impact Award Winners in Business Education Partnership, Champion of the year and Innovative Program.
The state winners were announced at the ND Career and Technical Education Professional Development virtual conference general session recognizing the best CTE educators in the state. The virtual awards presentation took place on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.
Administrator of the Year - Dan Rood, Southeast Region Career and Technology Center, Wahpeton, N.D.
Career Guidance - Jennifer Jung, Richardton/ Taylor Public Schools, Dickinson, N.D.
New Teacher of the Year - David Leier, Killdeer Public School, Killdeer, N.D.
Teacher of the Year - Randy Wilson, Mandan High School, Mandan, N.D.
Carl Perkins Community Service Awards - Shari Jerde, Grand Forks Public Schools, Grand Forks, N.D.
New Teacher of the Year in Agriculture Education - David Leier, Killdeer Public School, Killdeer
New Teacher of the Year in Health Sciences - Lisa Keaveny, Southeast Region Career and Technology Center, Wahpeton
New Teacher of the Year in Trade and Industry - Travis Herman, New Town Public School District No. 1, New Town, N.D.
New Teacher of the Year in Marketing - Lisa Hoffman, Central Cass Public Schools, Fargo, N.D.
New Teacher of the Year in Family and Consumer Science - Sarah Carkuff, Tioga Public Schools, Tioga, N.D.
Impact Award Winner in Business Education Partnership - CHI St Alexius Dickinson, Dickinson
Impact Award Winners Champion of the Year - Dr Brian Duscherer, Carrington Public Schools/State Board for CTE, Carrington, N.D.; Jason Herner, High Point Networks, Bismarck, N.D.
Impact Award Winner in Innovative Program - Bismarck State College, Cybersecurity and Computer Networks Program, Bismarck
State winners will move on to the ACTE Region V member awards.
