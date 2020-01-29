St. Catherine's receives 11 residents after Fargo fire

On Thursday, Jan. 23, Elim Rehab and Care Center in Fargo, North Dakota experienced an attic fire requiring the evacuation and relocation of 111 residents.
Eleven residents are currently living at St. Catherine’s Living Center, a Benedictine Living Community facility in Wahpeton.
Residents were used to their schedule and their state of normalcy. The fire changed all that.
“It was like boom, all of a sudden,” Allen Marquardt said. “We stayed in the chapel, then we were put on buses to go to a school.”
The hardest parts of displacement for Marquardt have been not having his things, not knowing what is going to happen next and changing routines.
“When you are my age, a regiment is very important,” Marquardt said. “This place (St. Catherine’s) has been so good to me. Extremely good to me. I am very satisfied with the care I have gotten here. They do a very good job of making you feel comfortable and that’s about all they can do.”
Fellow Elim residents Ken Zent and Lois Quenette agree. Relocation has been a big change, but they felt very welcomed and are beginning to feel more settled in their new home.
“It’s going really well. We have many staff who have stepped up and have taken on many roles,” CEO and Administrator Jim Cornelius said. “The residents all appear to be happy and settled.”
Some of St. Catherine’s staff drove to Fargo last Thursday evening, transporting four Elim residents to Wahpeton. Later into the evening, the health department transported seven more displaced residents.
Elim Rehab and Care Center staff provided St. Catherine’s staff with a fact sheet and brief overview of the 11 residents.
“They (the Elim home) have discharged all of the residents now so the residents will be staying with us. Normally in an evacuation type of situation, they would keep them as their residents,” Cornelius said, “but they have discharged all of them because they figure it is going to be about a three-month process to fix the damage that has happened.”
While Elim fixes damages to their facility, St. Catherine’s will be caring for the 11 patients. Cornelius said that there are some holes in the staff but that overall the facility was running smoothly and the residents were adjusting well.
