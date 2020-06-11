Benedictine Living Community of Wahpeton/St. Catherine’s Living Center is pleased to announce the appointment of Zach Bohn to their Therapy-Rehab Department.
Bohn attended the University of North Dakota and received his Master of Occupational Therapy degree. Bohn has lived in Grand Forks, North Dakota, his whole life until receiving his first occupational therapy job in Fargo, North Dakota. He previously worked at Ethos Home Care & Hospice in Fargo for 1 1/2 years.
“We are very pleased to have Zach here at St. Catherine’s Living Center,” said Jim Cornelius, Executive Director of Benedictine Living Community of Wahpeton. “Zach brings his experience to our facility in occupational therapy services. His experience in working with the older adults will be a great addition to our community.”
Bohn started his employment at St. Catherine’s on April 13, 2020. He currently lives in Moorhead, Minnesota.
“I am very happy to be at St. Catherine’s Living Center and working in the community of Wahpeton and surrounding area,” Bohn said. “This is an exciting opportunity for me to serve the community and gain experience in a variety of settings including skilled nursing, home care and outpatient services.”
Benedictine Living Community of Wahpeton has been a provider of senior care services in the Wahpeton area for 62 years. They have received the highest nursing facility ranking (5 Stars) from the centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). They provide a “continuum of care” for adults and seniors including long–term skilled nursing care, short- term rehabilitation, outpatient therapy, care at home, independent living, assisted living and basic care.
For more information, visit www.blcwahpeton.org.
