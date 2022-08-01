Members and guests of the Galchutt-Emmanuel Ministry gathered Sunday for a 150th birthday celebration for St. John’s Lutheran Church, rural Galchutt, N.D. The sesquicentennial was observed with a joint worship service at St. John’s Lutheran’s historic church building on Highway 81.
Members and guests of the Galchutt-Emmanuel Ministry gathered Sunday for a 150th birthday celebration for St. John’s Lutheran Church, rural Galchutt, N.D. The sesquicentennial was observed with a joint worship service at St. John’s Lutheran’s historic church building on Highway 81.
St. John’s Lutheran’s anniversary allowed for Galchutt-Emmanuel Ministry members and guests to worship together and reminisce about what the the church as a gathering space and as a whole has meant to them.
'You have heard the word of God and you have shared it with communities. You have kept the traditions, the teachings of God at the center of it all,' said the Rev. Janelle Hansen, a Synodically-authorized minister.
Someone whose pleasure comes from gaining without giving, according to the Gospel of Luke, is a rich fool. Delivered Sunday, July 31 by the Rev. Janelle Hansen, a Synodically-authorized minister, the parable had more meaning than perhaps one would initially expect.
Members and guests of the Galchutt-Emmanuel Ministry heard the parable during a 150th birthday celebration for St. John’s Lutheran Church, rural Galchutt, North Dakota. The sesquicentennial was observed with a joint worship service at St. John’s Lutheran’s historic church building on Highway 81.
“(The text) reminds us not to live for ourselves, but to live for one another, for our neighbors and the family of God,” Hansen said. “You’ve heard that. You’re still doing that.”
St. John’s Lutheran’s anniversary allowed for Galchutt-Emmanuel Ministry members and guests to worship together and reminisce about what the the church as a gathering space and as a whole has meant to them. Whether in the St. John’s Lutheran building or after the service, during a luncheon catered by The Black Pelican, Wyndmere, North Dakota, the reminisces and fellowship were abundant.
Memories ranged from times of maturity, like being old enough to light the church’s wood-burning stove — the historic building currently has neither running water nor electricity — to times of duty, like when Kendra Dockter, treasurer of Galchutt Lutheran Church, began providing music for services. There have also been times of joy, including family reunions, times of sadness, including the 1997 Red River of the North flood, and times of peace, like when St. John’s Lutheran’s bells rang out to commemorate the end of the Vietnam War.
“You have heard the word of God and you have shared it with communities. You have kept the traditions, the teachings of God at the center of it all. People of St. John’s, you have been in a relationship with God and you continue to grow this relationship with God,” Hansen said.
The rich fool, according to Jesus, wanted to keep his riches and knowledge to himself. The fool did not use his abundance to help others, nor did he wish God would help others.
“But you, people of St. John’s and Galchutt-Emmanuel, you have taken this parable’s example, to give of yourself and to have a genuine relationship with God,” Hansen said.
Pastor Doug Hedman served Galchutt-Emmanuel in 1997, the year of St. John’s Lutheran’s 125th anniversary. Speaking before members and guests, he could not resist a joke.
“I’m going to say it: some of you have definitely aged,” Hedman said, as the audience laughed. “I know that there’s excitement for a 200th anniversary celebration.”
Sunday’s joint worship service began with music from Sunday school students at Galchutt Lutheran. Youth and adults joined in on “Jesus Loves Me.”
“It’s beautiful that the younger generation keeps it going,” Hansen said. “They see the importance of this heritage, which is beautiful. I’m glad that a couple of pastors who have served this congregation came back. It is a beautiful, beautiful tradition and a beautiful community to be a part of.”
