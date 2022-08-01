Purchase Access

Someone whose pleasure comes from gaining without giving, according to the Gospel of Luke, is a rich fool. Delivered Sunday, July 31 by the Rev. Janelle Hansen, a Synodically-authorized minister, the parable had more meaning than perhaps one would initially expect.

Members and guests of the Galchutt-Emmanuel Ministry heard the parable during a 150th birthday celebration for St. John’s Lutheran Church, rural Galchutt, North Dakota. The sesquicentennial was observed with a joint worship service at St. John’s Lutheran’s historic church building on Highway 81.



