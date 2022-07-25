Purchase Access

All are welcome Sunday, July 31 to join the members of the Galchutt-Emmanuel Ministry in celebrating the 150th birthday of St. John’s Lutheran Church, rural Galchutt, North Dakota.

St. John’s Lutheran’s sesquicentennial will be honored with an 11 a.m. joint worship service at the church, located on Highway 81. Because parking is limited, guests are encouraged to take the shuttle available from Galchutt Lutheran Church, 105 Galchutt Ave. in Galchutt.



