‘Walk His Way’ allowed local Catholic school students of all ages the chance to show some energy at Jim Sturdevant Field. Fourth grader Grayson Schmit, St. John’s School, Wahpeton, is just ahead of, from left, sixth grader Cam McDonald and fifth grader Sam Haire, St. Mary’s School, Breckenridge, Minn., and St. John’s fourth grader Evan Ireland. Behind them, facing the camera, are a pair from St. Mary’s, second grader Dylan Schillinger and third grader Zander Fronning.
First grader Lincoln Daily, St. John’s, center right, raises his fist with excitement and maybe a little triumph as he, classmates, friends, teachers, parents and supporters finish the 5K before a round of games.
After a four-year absence, the students, staff and supporters of St. John’s School, Wahpeton, and St. Mary’s School, Breckenridge, Minnesota, were ready to “Walk His Way.”
Shortly before 10 a.m. Monday, May 8, the groups left their schools, catching up at the Wahpeton bike path just off Dakota Avenue. From there, everyone walked down to Jim Sturdevant Field, Chahinkapa Park.
“Once at the field, the walk continued around the track,” St. John’s Principal Kaja Kaste said. “It included treats and surprises for the students. We ended Walk His Way with some games between the two schools and a walk back to the schools.”
Walk His Way’s newest edition included twists on familiar fun. Out on the Sturdevant Field track, the youth enjoyed four square and trying their luck at hula hooping. The event itself brought change to a tradition.
“Previously, Walk His Way took place in the evening. It was a 5K walk including a meal at one of the schools. The last time the walk was held was in May 2019. Because of COVID, we took a few years off,” Kaste said.
The plans were underway for this year’s Walk His Way when St. Mary’s Principal Tom Haire had an idea.
“He asked if we could try having Walk His Way as a day event, to allow as many participating students as possible,” Kaste said.
From the look of things, Haire’s idea is likely to become a new tradition. St. Mary’s itself is also in the midst of both change and continuity.
“After many, many years, we are very excited to invite you to our groundbreaking ceremony,” the school announced Tuesday, May 9. “(We will) celebrate the start of construction for the new St. Mary’s School and Parish Gathering Hall at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 18.”