St. John’s, St. Mary’s ‘Walk His Way’ to and in Chahinkapa

‘Walk His Way’ allowed local Catholic school students of all ages the chance to show some energy at Jim Sturdevant Field. Fourth grader Grayson Schmit, St. John’s School, Wahpeton, is just ahead of, from left, sixth grader Cam McDonald and fifth grader Sam Haire, St. Mary’s School, Breckenridge, Minn., and St. John’s fourth grader Evan Ireland. Behind them, facing the camera, are a pair from St. Mary’s, second grader Dylan Schillinger and third grader Zander Fronning.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

After a four-year absence, the students, staff and supporters of St. John’s School, Wahpeton, and St. Mary’s School, Breckenridge, Minnesota, were ready to “Walk His Way.”

Shortly before 10 a.m. Monday, May 8, the groups left their schools, catching up at the Wahpeton bike path just off Dakota Avenue. From there, everyone walked down to Jim Sturdevant Field, Chahinkapa Park.

First grader Lincoln Daily, St. John’s, center right, raises his fist with excitement and maybe a little triumph as he, classmates, friends, teachers, parents and supporters finish the 5K before a round of games.
Right back at you, St. John’s Youth Director Andrew Meyer. Peace.
CeCe Beyer, a St. Mary’s second grader, was all smiles for our camera.


