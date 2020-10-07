Fifth graders from St. John’s School, Wahpeton, learned the “3-3-3” technique Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Wahpeton Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Beyer led the annual Arbor Day tree planting event at the city community center. The students discovered that creating a 3-inch deep ring of mulch around a newly planted tree, as well as spreading 3 feet of mulch around the trunk, while making sure to leave 3 inches between the tree trunk and the mulch ring, is an effective way to ensure healthy growth.
Holes for the newly planted trees were created by volunteers from Doosan Bobcat.
“I love volunteering,” Stan Lien said. “It’s a great way to give back to the community. Bobcat likes to get us out of the plant once in a while.”
Sharon Terfehr’s students watched Beyer’s presentation, then took part in their own planting.
“They were excited and it’s a beautiful day to be out, too,” Terfehr said.
Wahpeton’s community center is a few blocks away from the city’s new orchard. Apple, pear, apricot, plum and cherry trees, 125 total, grow near the dike along the Bois de Sioux River. A 130-tree orchard is found in Kidder Recreation Area, Wahpeton.
For more than 35 years, Wahpeton has been recognized as a Tree City USA. It’s maintained the status through commitment including having an annual Arbor Day celebration.
“Trees do so much for our city,” Beyer wrote previously. “They are the best stormwater collectors ever. They give us shade when it’s hot and protect us from winds when it’s cold. They extend the lives of our streets and sidewalks. They feed us with many fruits.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.