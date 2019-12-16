Snow fell indoors Friday, Dec. 13 in Wahpeton.
A pair of flakes turned friends, Elaine (Madeline Graves) and Dave (Hunter Boelke) led “Chosen Too,” the main event of St. John’s Elementary’s Christmas pageant. Graves and Boelke are both sixth graders at St. John’s.
Between their bonding, Elaine and Dave shared the story of Mary (Ashlyn Wohlers), Joseph (Will Berge) and the Nativity with each other and the audience. “Chosen Too” and an opening concert played to a near-capacity audience at the 500-seat Bremer Bank Theatre, North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton.
“This was probably one of our biggest crowds ever,” St. John’s Principal Renee Langenwalter said.
Sandy Olson, Lana Sand and Jean Hoerer all directed the Christmas pageant. St. John’s is currently without a permanent music teacher, Langenwalter said.
“I’m just really pleased with the outcome of the pageant,” Langenwalter said. “The directors did a beautiful job and the students’ performances were amazing.”
“Chosen Too” and the concert included the talents of numerous students from grades K-6. The evening featured holiday favorites sung and played for the enthusiastic audience.
Among the songs were:
• “I Saw Grandma Kissing Santa Claus,” featuring Lyara Pausch and Axel Mauch as the title pair
• “Frosty the Snowman,” with Grayson Cory as the jolly, happy soul and Liam Dohman and Pyper Puchalski as the kids who created him
• “O Christmas Tree,” performed on the piano by Gracie Falck with Claire Woods on bells
• “Mary, Did You Know?” sung by grades 3-6 and featuring Gracin Kaste, Stacy Martinez and Marley Klein
Christmas events are continuing throughout the Twin Towns Area.
“A Magical Medora Christmas” returns for its fifth annual performance at NDSCS. “Home for Christmas” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 at the Bremer Bank Theatre. Headliners include host Bill Sorensen, “Queen of the West” Emily Walter, singer-actor Job Christenson, newcomers Kim Willow and Travis Smith and bandleader Chad Willow.
It’s not too late to catch some non-musical Christmas attractions.
Holiday Lane, which opens at dusk each evening, is on display through Tuesday, Dec. 31. A free, public lights display, Holiday Lane is located along Laura Hughes Drive in Chahinkapa Park, Wahpeton.
The Red Door Art Gallery, 418 Dakota Ave. in Wahpeton, has holiday and winter-themed artwork on display through Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.
St. John’s pageant concluded with “Silent Night” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” Organizers were thankful to the St. John’s faculty and staff, as well as NDSCS crew members, for making the experience so pleasant.
“May God’s love and grace be with you all this Christmas season,” Olson, Sand and Hoerer wrote.
Look to Daily News, in print and online, for coverage of holiday events in the Twin Towns Area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.