St. Mary’s breaks ground for new school, church social hall

St. Mary’s Catholic School, Breckenridge, Minn., held a Thursday, May 18 groundbreaking ceremony for a new school and church social hall. Clockwise from center, not far from St. Mary of the Presentation Church, are Father Leo Moenkedick, Erin Ovsak, Holly Ovsak, Principal Tom Haire, Mayor Russ Wilson, Rick Steckler, Sue Nordick, Linda Johnson, Denise Wik, Father Ken Popp, Brandon Cook and Randy Stach.
Father Leo Moenkedick blesses the site of the new St. Mary’s Catholic School and St. Mary of the Presentation Church social hall. Both will be part of a complex with the existing church on Fourth Street North. As he completed his task, first and second grade students sang to the crowd.
An audience gathered Thursday outside the current St. Mary’s School, listening to proud speeches, personally considering the new project’s economic and community impact and otherwise watching the ceremony.
Students, employees and supporters of St. Mary’s Catholic School and St. Mary of the Presentation Church gathered Thursday, May 18. They stood on Fourth Street North, Breckenridge, Minnesota, as part of what Principal Tom Haire called a historic community event.
The crowd — from participants to bystanders, from infants to Mayor Russell Wilson — were “part of the history of the Breckenridge community today,” Haire said. They attended the groundbreaking for the new St. Mary’s Catholic School and St. Mary of the Presentation Church’s social hall.
Both the new school and social hall will be part of a complex completed by the existing St. Mary of the Presentation Church. St. Mary’s Catholic School will celebrate a centennial in 2025 and Haire was among those reflecting Thursday.
“I can’t help but think of the previous generations who sacrificed their time, talent and treasure to make our current school building a reality,” Haire said. “How they came together with great hope, just as we are today, that the building they were putting up would provide the space for their children, and the children of generations to come, to be given and blessed with a top-notch education with Christ at its center. I think it’s safe to say that their hopes and dreams definitely came true.”
It does not matter what building St. Mary’s Catholic School is in, Haire said, because the school’s mission does not change. It is the same mission as Christians, “to know, love and serve the Lord in all that we do.”
“We are so blessed by the sacrifices of so many that have brought us to this point,” Haire said.
Breaking ground for a new school is fantastic for St. Mary’s and even better for the city of Breckenridge according to Mayor Wilson. The new school building will be the first since the current Breckenridge High School’s construction and opening in the 1960s, he said.
“St. Mary’s will open its doors to all students, no matter their religious affiliation, and for each of these students, they will get a first class education,” Wilson said. “They will also get a Christian education. The devoted educators, administration and staff of St. Mary’s School will ensure that these kids learn the fundamentals, but also ethics, honesty, humanity, humility, integrity, morals, religion and respect, all traits that are sadly lacking in today’s world.”
Growth inspires growth, Wilson said before talking about the possibility of new Breckenridge residents inspired by the new school and new businesses inspired by the new residents. Similar comments were made by Rick Steckler, co-chair of the capital campaign that is making St. Mary’s new school possible. For more than 10 years, despite challenges and obstacles, periods of halting or slowing down, the mission lasted.
“Never, ever, did our faith waver in this not being the right thing to do,” Steckler said. “All along, the parishioners of St. Mary’s and St. Thomas (Catholic Church, Kent, Minnesota) said, ‘We’ve got to get this thing done. It has to happen. It was a process that took a long time, but it had to continue.”
There is no doubt in Steckler’s mind that the groundbreaking is a game changer for St. Mary’s, and for Breckenridge.
“What’s good for one of us is good for the whole community,” he said.
Although ground was broken Thursday for the new elementary school and parish social hall, St. Mary’s capital campaign is far from over. More information is available at www.buildsms.org.