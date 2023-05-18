St. Mary’s breaks ground for new school, church social hall

St. Mary’s Catholic School, Breckenridge, Minn., held a Thursday, May 18 groundbreaking ceremony for a new school and church social hall. Clockwise from center, not far from St. Mary of the Presentation Church, are Father Leo Moenkedick, Erin Ovsak, Holly Ovsak, Principal Tom Haire, Mayor Russ Wilson, Rick Steckler, Sue Nordick, Linda Johnson, Denise Wik, Father Ken Popp, Brandon Cook and Randy Stach.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Students, employees and supporters of St. Mary’s Catholic School and St. Mary of the Presentation Church gathered Thursday, May 18. They stood on Fourth Street North, Breckenridge, Minnesota, as part of what Principal Tom Haire called a historic community event.

The crowd — from participants to bystanders, from infants to Mayor Russell Wilson — were “part of the history of the Breckenridge community today,” Haire said. They attended the groundbreaking for the new St. Mary’s Catholic School and St. Mary of the Presentation Church’s social hall.

Father Leo Moenkedick blesses the site of the new St. Mary’s Catholic School and St. Mary of the Presentation Church social hall. Both will be part of a complex with the existing church on Fourth Street North. As he completed his task, first and second grade students sang to the crowd.
An audience gathered Thursday outside the current St. Mary’s School, listening to proud speeches, personally considering the new project’s economic and community impact and otherwise watching the ceremony.


