St. Mary’s Catholic Church celebrates 125 years

The weather hasn’t stopped the faith community from celebrating in the past, according to Pastor Fr. Leo Moenkedick. Just how far back now has St. Mary's Catholic Church in Breckenridge, Minnesota, been celebrating? 2023 marks 125 years.
The church celebrated at their 10 a.m. mass on Sunday, Aug. 13. Moenkedick had praises about the good things in the faith and overall community.
Following the mass, a free will offering lunch was available at the St. Mary's Food Booth in Welles Memorial Park. The Soggy Bottom Science Boys provided live music, and yard games were also available for everyone to play.
One-hundred twenty-five years is to celebrate the great history of St. Mary’s church and school, which to Moenkedick, feels incredible. He added that in 2025, the school itself will be at its 100-year mark. He’s been with St. Mary’s for the past four years. Before that, the last time he was with St. Mary’s was from December 1994 through September 2001.
“I can see the old generation in the new generation in a lot of different ways,” Moenkedick said.
When Moenkedick returned four years ago, he remembers seeing one child who looked similar to a child from his first time serving the parish in the late 1990s. Turns out, it was the child of the previous generation he knew when he left St. Mary’s in 2001.
A lot has changed between his time with the parish. Then again, a lot hasn’t changed. The way the parish continues to grow spiritually has remained the same and Moenkedick is glad to see the growth.
The new school is being constructed, and the legacy reminds Moenkedick of just how much support the church receives from the community to continue building the faith.
“It’s great to see people coming out, that idea of the work that has been put into this. Very little by me, but the committee that has put this together, seeing the faces, people walking through is very exciting,” Moenkedick said about the celebration mass.
During the sermon, he shared words about the marvelous faith that God has given to the congregation and church.
Moenkedick has shared many memories with the parish. Celebrations, weddings, baptisms, funerals. What has been especially memorable is continuing to see everyone grow spiritually. Continuing to share in that with the parish has been special to him.