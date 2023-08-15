St. Mary’s Catholic Church celebrates 125 years
Buy Now

St. Mary's Catholic Church in Breckenridge, Minn. 

The weather hasn’t stopped the faith community from celebrating in the past, according to Pastor Fr. Leo Moenkedick. Just how far back now has St. Mary's Catholic Church in Breckenridge, Minnesota, been celebrating? 2023 marks 125 years.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church celebrates 125 years
Buy Now

Mass was held at St. Mary's Catholic Church to celebrate the 125 year anniversary. 

The church celebrated at their 10 a.m. mass on Sunday, Aug. 13. Moenkedick had praises about the good things in the faith and overall community.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church celebrates 125 years
Buy Now

Pastor Leo Moenkedick led the celebratory mass Sunday, Aug. 13, at St. Mary's. 
St. Mary’s Catholic Church celebrates 125 years
Buy Now

Guitarists played music during the anniversary mass. 
St. Mary’s Catholic Church celebrates 125 years
Buy Now

A banner was made to commemorate the anniversary.  
St. Mary’s Catholic Church celebrates 125 years
Buy Now

The Knights of Columbus participated in the Anniversary Mass.


Tags