St. Mary's graduates 10 students

Presenting St. Mary’s School’s class of 2023 and their leaders. Front, from left, teacher Alicia Finkral, Kendall Blaufuss, Piper Jaehning, Abbigael Krump, Elana Schillinger, Audrina Iverson and Principal Tom Haire. Back, from left, Father Leo Moenkedick, Holly Ovsak, Mariah Koltes, Aidan Sanchez, Chace Krueger and Jordan Axtman.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Ten St. Mary’s School eighth graders received their diplomas in a Wednesday, May 24 ceremony at St. Mary of the Presentation Church, Breckenridge, Minnesota.

The youth appeared before Father Leo Moenkedick, Principal Tom Haire, their teacher, Alicia Finkral, family, friends, younger students and supporters. This year’s graduating class includes, in alphabetical order, Jordan Axtman, Kendall Blaufuss, Audrina Iverson, Piper Jaehning, Mariah Koltes, Chace Krueger, Abbigael Krump, Holly Ovsak, Aidan Sanchez and Elana Schillinger.

St. Mary's graduates 10 students

Gail Singelmann, right, is the first St. Mary’s Alumni of the Year winner since 1999. Seen with Principal Tom Haire, she accepted the award to cheers from the St. Mary of the Presentation Church audience.
St. Mary's graduates 10 students

Haire and Father Leo Moenkedick are seen during a lighter moment in the graduation ceremony.


