St. Mary’s graduates 10 students

Presenting St. Mary’s School’s class of 2023 and their leaders. Front, from left, teacher Alicia Finkral, Kendall Blaufuss, Piper Jaehning, Abbigael Krump, Elana Schillinger, Audrina Iverson and Principal Tom Haire. Back, from left, Father Leo Moenkedick, Holly Ovsak, Mariah Koltes, Aidan Sanchez, Chace Krueger and Jordan Axtman.
Gail Singelmann, right, is the first St. Mary’s Alumni of the Year winner since 1999. Seen with Principal Tom Haire, she accepted the award to cheers from the St. Mary of the Presentation Church audience.
Ten St. Mary’s School eighth graders received their diplomas in a Wednesday, May 24 ceremony at St. Mary of the Presentation Church, Breckenridge, Minnesota.
The youth appeared before Father Leo Moenkedick, Principal Tom Haire, their teacher, Alicia Finkral, family, friends, younger students and supporters. This year’s graduating class includes, in alphabetical order, Jordan Axtman, Kendall Blaufuss, Audrina Iverson, Piper Jaehning, Mariah Koltes, Chace Krueger, Abbigael Krump, Holly Ovsak, Aidan Sanchez and Elana Schillinger.
“Thank you, parents, for your steadfast support and belief in our educational efforts,” Haire said. “Thank you for countless volunteer hours, the financial sacrifices and the unceasing prayers you have offered to provide your child with an education that not only enriches the body, but also the soul."
In addition to diplomas, several awards were given. The Server Awards, recognizing youth who served during St. Mary’s weekend masses, were given to Jaehning and Krump. The Student Ambassador Awards were given to Club President Jaehning, Vice President Ovsak, Club Secretary Blaufuss, Krueger, Krump, Iverson, Sanchez and Koltes.
The Academic Excellence Awards were given to Iverson, Jaehning, Ovsak, Krueger and Blaufuss. The Academic Achievement Awards went to Krump, Schillinger, Sanchez and Koltes.
Cindy Deal and Axtman, described by Haire as the sister and great-nephew, respectively, of the late Rob Schuler, presented Schuler’s namesake award. Deal commemorated the 44th presentation of the Rob Schuler Award by speaking briefly about her brother.
“The firm foundation provided by St. Mary’s School served Rob well at Breckenridge High School, where he graduated in 1978,” Deal said. “He then took his hopes and dreams to Fergus Falls Community College, where he played college football and had dreams of becoming a lawyer. I know that with some of the arguments and debates I had with my brother, there’s no doubt that Rob would have been a great lawyer.”
While Rob Schuler was killed at age 19 in a March 3, 1979 car accident, his memory continues to live on.
“Through the tragedy, something wonderful happened,” Deal said. “Many people told my grandparents what Rob had meant to them. People that we didn’t even realize knew Rob came to them and said how he had made a difference in their life. He had been a good friend, full of encouragement and his dedication and perseverance had been an inspiration to (his friends). He was only 19, but he had made a difference.”
The 2023 Rob Schuler Award winner is determined by a vote of peers and students.
“I’m very pleased to give this award to Kendall Blaufuss,” Axtman said.
One more honor was given Wednesday, a revival of the St. Mary’s Alumni of the Year Award. This year’s recipient is the first of her kind since 1999. Gail Singelmann accepted the award to cheers from the church audience.
“Gail is seen volunteering at the church and the school nearly every day,” wrote Mary Jean McCartney, who nominated Singelmann. “Students refer to her as ‘Grandma Gail.’ She is a eucharistic minister at church, takes care of the altar flowers, attends mass regularly and has a wonderful voice. She has supported her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who have also attended or are attending St. Mary’s School. She has many talents and assists in the parish office when needed.”
Haire added his own praise for Singelmann, remembering her prayers and support.
“When I took on this position as St. Mary’s principal — even before then, as a teacher at St. Mary’s School — there were a few people that I can remember who made my transition so much easier than it would have been. Gail was one of them,” Haire said.
Everyone attending St. Mary’s graduation ceremony, as far as Haire was concerned, are “all Gail’s children.” The audience warmly endorsed that sentiment.