St. Mary’s Catholic School in Breckenridge, Minnesota, held their first Farm to School event Friday, Sept. 24 after receiving a $2,500 AGRI Farm to School Grant from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
“We’re happy the Legislature expanded funding for these important programs to help get kids fresh, local, healthy food,” Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen stated. “In addition to helping them buy fresh food, these grants can now help increase schools’ capacity to store and prepare them.”
Using the grant money, the school was able to purchase a whole cow from Hou-Kada Farms of Erhard, Minnesota, that will feed the students local beef this school year, St. Mary’s Catholic School Principal Tom Haire said. Food Service Director Liz Mimnaugh is also working with area farmers to secure local produce for St. Mary’s Catholic School, Haire said.
October is National Farm to School Month and Friday’s event kicked off the celebrations with a “Farm to School lunch” the students enjoyed with their families and area farmers. Seventh graders helped prepare the hamburgers, and two father-son teams grilled the burgers, which were served with local produce to all the students. Each student was allowed to bring two guests, who could purchase a meal for $5.
St. Mary’s Catholic School’s Farm to School program was started by former Food Service Director Carly Beyer. The program was expanded through the help of PartnerSHIP 4 Health, said Karensa Tischer, PartnerSHIP 4 Health registered dietician and St. Mary’s Farm to School chief organizer. While PartnerSHIP 4 Health is active in 14 school districts in Greater Minnesota, St. Mary’s Catholic School is the only private school they work with.
“This is a program we will work hard to sustain. There are a number of local food producers in the region, and one of my primary roles is to create relationships between local food producers and schools,” Tischer said.
Tischer said farmer Craig Burns has been a joy to work with, and Burns has sold beef to other schools in the region, including Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Detroit Lakes, Battle Lake and New York Mills. Being that the Tischers are a farming family, Farm to School is an important project to undertake.
“By becoming more involved with Farm to School initiatives, the school has been able to incorporate more local foods into their school meals, as well as educate kids about where their food comes from,” Tischer said.
Over the course of the school year, Haire said the students will go on field trips to Campbell Dairy in Campbell, Minnesota, Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative in Wahpeton and Pure Joy Farms in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. The school aims to take every grade on a Farm to School-related field trip.
“Our goal is to get kids out and about, taking their classrooms on the road, and creating some really meaningful opportunities for everyone,” Tischer said.
