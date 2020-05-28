St. Mary’s Catholic Church held a Wednesday, May 27 mass to honor eighth grade students graduating from the school and moving onto high school. The mass was followed by a reverse parade to send students off for summer in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Traditionally, St. Mary’s church would host mass the morning of eighth grade graduation and would follow with those students and their families celebrating at St. Mary’s school with a luncheon, an awards ceremony and a video, Principal Tom Haire said.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak and Minnesota’s guidance restricting school gatherings, St. Mary’s was unable to hold its traditional ceremony for the eighth graders. However, Gov. Tim Walz announced last weekend that churches could reopen to a quarter of their capacity.
“We had to change our set up a little bit,” Haire said. “Because of the restrictions being loosened we can have only 125 people in the church. So we are having mass for (eighth grade students and) their families, socially distancing in between pews, for a graduation ceremony.”
The graduation began with a welcome and saying thanks to teachers, staff, students, family and Pastor Leo Moenkedick, then followed by the presentation of awards.
Ashlyn Haire, Kate Haire, Tucker Tschakert and Ava Johanson were given the server awards. They are received by students who serve at school and weekend masses.
Luke Christensen, Sam Ovsak and Ashlyn Haire were awarded for participating in the Student Ambassador Program. The program at the school is to provide students with the opportunity to engage in meaningful leadership experiences meant to prepare them to be leaders of the future.
Christensen, Ashlyn Haire and Jace Loehr were given the Outstanding Academic Excellence Award, which recognizes students who consistently maintain an "A" average and have shown leadership in and out of the classroom.
Johanson, Tschakert and Grace Nicholson were given the Outstanding Academic Achievement Award, which recognizes those who have shown growth academically throughout the school year and have taken great strides to improve.
Christensen and Ashlyn Haire were honored with the Rob Schuler Award. This award is given to an eighth grader at St. Mary’s who has worked to the best of their ability and has demonstrated Christian beliefs in their daily conduct. The student or students honored exhibit concern for classmates, respect for teachers and is continually a good example for underclassmen.
The Schuler winner is decided by a vote of their peers and teachers. This year, the vote was a tie and given to both students. Each student received an engraved plaque.
The graduation ceremony ended with a blessing from Father Leo for the eighth grade class leaving the school and beginning high school.
As a way for the school to provide a send-off to all of the students, St. Mary’s school teachers and staff held a reverse pard. They wore school pride, held signs, played music and socially distanced outside of the school as students and families drove past to wave goodbye.
