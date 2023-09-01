featured Southern Valley education St. Mary’s School holds Back to School Night Photos by Tara Klostreich • Daily News Tara Klostreich Author email Sep 1, 2023 Sep 1, 2023 Updated Sep 1, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save St. Mary’s School holds Back to School Night Buy Now Decker Petersen, a kindergarten student, was joined by dad Ryan, sister Navy and mom Whitney. St. Mary's begins the 2023-2024 school year on Tuesday, Sept. 5. St. Mary’s Principal Tom Haire shares fist bumps with arriving guests. Frankie Schuler, a new kindergartener, attended with dad George and mom Madison. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tara Klostreich Author email Follow Tara Klostreich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily News 16 hrs ago Most Popular Partial demolition ongoing at former downtown Wahpeton store Kristie Sullivan prepares for upcoming school year Members of Breckenridge’s class of ’63 reunite Mark Lorenz warmly recalled by family, community Rick Kropp newest local Dough 4 Joe beneficiary ‘Making belting is still a very hands-on business.’ Athletes of the Week: Kohl, Blaufuss and Mauch Hankinson announces homecoming candidates Humane Society Motorcycle Run held Saturday in Wahpeton Section 6A powerhouses collide in Breckenridge