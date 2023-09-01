St. Mary’s School holds Back to School Night

St. Mary’s School holds Back to School Night
Decker Petersen, a kindergarten student, was joined by dad Ryan, sister Navy and mom Whitney. St. Mary's begins the 2023-2024 school year on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
St. Mary’s Principal Tom Haire shares fist bumps with arriving guests.
Frankie Schuler, a new kindergartener, attended with dad George and mom Madison.