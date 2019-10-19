Students at St. Mary’s School, Breckenridge, Minnesota, held their first annual Serve-A-Thon fundraiser on Tuesday, Oct. 15 to serve others in the community.
The students and staff at St. Mary’s School had their days filled as they went to senior resident homes for various activities and acts of service. Some activities include playing games, art projects, reading and visiting.
“We think it was amazing and we look forward to more interaction between the residents and the students,” Executive Director of Twin Town Villa Mary Wolfgram said. “Your heart just melts, the pictures really don’t do it justice. The smiles of the residents are priceless.”
Student classrooms paired up older grades to younger grades for visits to senior residential homes. Eighth- and second-graders visited St. Francis Nursing Home, seventh- and first-grade students visited St. Catherine’s-Siena Court, sixth grade students and kindergarteners visited the Leach Home, and fourth- and fifth-grade students visited Twin Town Villa.
Third graders stayed at school to write letters to soldiers, decorate pumpkins for delivery to businesses around Breckenridge, and also pick up garbage along streets and in parks.
“It filled my heart. As principal, I couldn’t be at each activity for the whole time. But each time I went to a new place, it brought tears to my eyes to see students fulfilling our mission at St. Mary’s and being the hands and feet of Christ,” St. Mary’s Principal Tom Haire said. “It was really an incredible day.”
This fundraiser is part of a three-week donation campaign with a total goal of $20,000. The funds raised would go to STEAM materials, technology, faith-based activities and resources that would help the students in the classroom and continue to serve their community. STEAM is an educational approach that includes science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.
Principal Haire said this fundraiser is really about carrying the school’s mission to give back and provide acts of service to others.
The school is hoping to gain donations to reach their goal and is providing reward incentives. The top-earning classroom of the week will enjoy the honor of being rewarded the traveling trophy as a sign of their hard work.
When an entire class works as a team to reach their classroom goal the students will be awarded a movie and pajama party with popcorn and beverages provided by the school.
If the students and staff at St. Mary’s are able to reach the school goal of $20,000, the students will have the opportunity to duct tape Mr. Haire to the gymnasium wall.
