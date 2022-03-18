St. Mary’s School student raising money for Ukraine

St. Mary’s School Principal Tom Haire starts each day by telling his students to “be joy bringers, peacemakers, hope sharers and to show mercy.”
“We can say those words, but are we living them?” Haire asked.
Third grader Raegan Schillinger certainly is.
The St. Mary’s School student, along with the help of mother Megan Schillinger, organized a bake sale to benefit the people of Ukraine. For the second week in a row, Raegan and Megan brought a metal tub full of $1 homemade goodies to a Thursday, March 17 lunch period at the Breckenridge, Minnesota, school.
“She and her mom approached me about doing this. It didn’t surprise me,” Haire said. “Raegan has such a giving heart and just has a great, positive outlook on life. We preach sometimes to the kids about knowing, loving and serving the Lord, and that’s our mission at the school, that’s our mission here on Earth, and these are the types of things — when a student brings that to me — that hit my heart. This is how we live it out.”
Last week, they raised $186 from the bake sale. It exceeded their expectations.
“Really, I had thought if we could even get close to $100 a week, that would be nice,” Megan said.
This week, they raised $219. They will continue the fundraiser over the six weeks of Lent.
Raegan’s act of kindness spread to the other students, with one bringing in a $20 bill to cover any peers that forgot to bring their dollar on Thursday. The students lined up at the end of their lunch period, sometimes handing over larger bills.
The mother and daughter pair plan to bake new goodies each week. Thursday’s lunch period featured cookie bars, puppy chow, lemon bars and Lucky Charm bars.
“I love to bake, my mom loves to bake, the kids are always baking with us, so I thought it would be fun to do this — bake and then help out,” Megan said.
Megan had the idea to host a fundraiser from Natasha’s Kitchen, a popular food blog. Ukrainian blogger, Natasha Kravchuk, posted a link to Samaritan’s Purse, a nonprofit organization currently providing medical and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. All of the money they raise is being donated to Samaritan’s Purse, Megan said.
Even at her young age, Raegan has an understanding of the Russian-Ukrainian war. She is aware Russia has been targeting civilian buildings like hospitals, schools and theaters. It’s important to send money to Ukraine, “so that when the war is over, they can build new hospitals and things,” she said.
The Russian-Ukrainian war is difficult to ignore, even from far away, as images and videos of the crisis plaster social media feeds. It is the most widely-broadcast war Megan has ever seen, she said.
“We just wish it would end and that we’d have peace again. Watching those little kids have to suffer? It’s hard,” Megan said through tears.
The U.S. is already experiencing some of the effects of the war, too. From rising gas prices to stock market volatility, even a conflict 6,000 miles away can alter Americans’ daily life.
“We’re going to be affected by this. The whole world is going to feel this, whether or not we’re going to be over there fighting or not. I just hope we’re helping in some way,” Megan said.
Haire said he is happy to lead a supportive school that can accept and encourage acts of kindness.
“Whether it’s in your individual life or in your profession, we strive to put our words into practice. That’s what Raegan has done,” Haire said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.