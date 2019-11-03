St. Mary’s School students were rewarded with taping Principal Tom Haire to the gymnasium wall after reaching their fundraising goal of $20,000 on Thursday, Oct. 31. The school ultimately collected $20,925.25.
Kindergarten through eighth-grade students entered the gymnasium that Thursday morning anxiously waiting for their turn to help tape Haire to the wall.
“All that money that we raised, it goes toward the STEAM projects, it goes to pay to continue serving our community, and to faith-based activities. It is part of our mission to know, love, and serve the Lord. That’s why you’re putting me up on the wall,” Haire said.
In his Batman costume, Haire bravely stood on steps against the wall waiting for students and staff to piece by piece duct-tape him to the wall.
Grade by grade, students were paired together so that each student had the opportunity in helping secure Haire to the wall with tape.
After students had their chance, staff along with Father Leo Moenkedick were able to participate.
While some kids were taping Haire, other students were dancing to Halloween music and cheering “Tape Mr. Haire, Tape Mr. Haire.”
After a long 30 minutes, it was time to remove the steps underneath Haire. The students stared anxiously as the steps were removed and then burst into a cheer at the successful work they had done.
Haire originally intended on being taped to the wall, taking a few photos with students, then being removed shortly after. However, Father Leo had the idea to increase donations by advertising for each dollar collected would be an additional second for Haire to be on the wall.
After collections were taken in, it was determined Haire would be staying on the wall for an additional five minutes.
Overall, Haire remained on the wall for approximately 15 minutes.
This comes on the heels of a three-week donation campaign with a total goal of $20,000.
The funds raised go towards STEAM materials, technology, faith-based activities and resources that would help the students in the classroom and continue to serve their community.
STEAM is an educational approach that includes science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.
