St. Mary’s Catholic School in Breckenridge, Minnesota will present its Christmas program at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the North Dakota State College of Science Stern’s Cultural Center, Wahpeton.
All parents, relatives, friends and community members are invited to join the school’s Advent and Christmas concert.
St. Mary’s “Stories of the Savior” features kindergarten through eighth-grade students “to remind us of the biblical stories from the Old and New Testaments that lead to the birth of Jesus Christ our Savior,” the school stated.
St. Mary’s students have been learning traditional Christmas carols to celebrate the holiday, along with songs that tell Biblical stories of the Old Testament.
Youth from kindergarten through second grade will tell the story of God’s seven days of creation, Noah’s Ark and the flood, and the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem. Students in grades 3-5 will perform the stories of Abraham and Sarah trusting God, featuring Piper Jaehning on percussion, and King David, featuring Audrina Iverson on percussion
Upperclassmen, in grades 6-8, will perform the story of John’s birth to Zechariah and Elizabeth. The girls will perform the story of angel Gabriel’s message to Mary, featuring Ave Diaz and Holly Ovsak. The boys will perform the story of the angel’s message to Joseph, featuring Gabe Armitage on percussion. The St. Mary’s staff will perform “Christmas Lullaby” with the girls in grades 6-8.
All students will tell the story of Simeon and Anna with “Go Tell It On the Mountain,” and the story of “You and the Savior” with “Joy to the World.”
The audience will also have the opportunity to join in with a variety of songs and verses.
For more information, contact St. Mary’s School at 218-643-5443.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.