St. Mary’s School is holding its 17th annual Steak & Wine Dinner, Dance and Benefit Auction at the school on Saturday, Feb. 1.
“It brings our St. Mary’s parish school community together. Along with a lot of community members that are connected to St. Mary’s as well as friends,” Principal Tom Haire said. “It’s always a great night of celebrating and it’s a night for the parents – for the kids without the kids.”
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a silent auction in the cafeteria. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. which includes steak or chicken, salad bar, desserts and wine which will be served throughout dinner. A live auction will begin at 8:30 p.m. and will follow with a dance featuring the band Jacked Up.
The live auctions will feature student projects that classrooms have created specifically for this event. In previous years, students have made quilts, photos and other sentimental items for parents and community members to hold on to.
“There are a lot of unique items that each student puts their work into,” Haire said. “We had our some of our students over in Fergus Falls last week making stained glass ornaments.”
The silent auction will feature items donated from area businesses, parish members, parents, alumni and community members.
“Local businesses are always so generous along with our parents and our parish members because they believe in the school, they believe in the mission of the school and are willing to step up and donate towards that,” Haire said.
Classrooms currently have interactive smart boards in their classrooms. However, many of those are reaching the end of their life span and so the school is working towards replacing those slowing since they are expensive purchases at $3,000-4,000 each.
“This money, this year, will specifically be going towards new flat panel interactive screens,” Haire said. “This fundraiser helps our with school operations. It takes care of things like busing and field trips and supplies. Technology has always been a big one. There are a lot of different things throughout the school that the money is used for.”
In past years, the school has had themes such as decades and cowboy/cowgirl. However, in recent years they have stuck to a more general theme, but welcome anything from formal to casual attire.
Tickets are $40 and available for purchase at St. Mary’s School. Those attending must be 21 or older. For more information, contact the school at 218-643-5443.
