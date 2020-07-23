St. Mary's School's morning prayer reaches into communities

Each morning at St. Mary’s School in Breckenridge, Minnesota, started with Principal Tom Haire leading students in prayer and reflection. Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the school’s morning prayer has changed.
As a first-year principal, Haire wanted to bring the school together as a whole by starting each day with a prayer.
“When kids got to school we would meet in the gym at 8:15 a.m. beginning with a reading from the book ‘Jesus Calling: 365 Daily Devotions for Kids’ by Sarah Young,” Haire said. “Then I’d add a short reflection, and we’d pray together. I’d end with ‘AAA-MEN’ and an air-punch, and they’d join in. If it wasn’t loud enough, we’d repeat the ‘AAA-MEN.’ It was a great way to start the day — with the right frame of mind go through any ups and downs.”
When the pandemic hit, Haire no longer had a way of having contact with the St. Mary’s students. He would occasionally sit in on Zoom meetings with teachers and students, although he missed having that interaction and communication with the students. Haire also was hearing from parents that students were missing school.
As Haire thought of ways to connect with students, Father Leo Moenkedick approached him about recording the churches Mass via Facebook Live. While he had never used the application before, he decided to give it a try. This spurred the idea to begin sharing his traditional morning prayer through Facebook Live so that parents could show the students.
I would go to each one of their classrooms and do a prayer through each one of their classrooms so they could see their classrooms. Parents said they loved seeing their classroom,” Haire said. “First grade was particularly special because they have a guinea pig, Eugene, so I made sure to include Eugene in the broadcast so they could see him.
After Haire had gone to different classrooms and throughout other areas of the school to bring back some normalcy to the students, he decided to expand and travel throughout the community. He said that the community and businesses also needed a lot of prayers right now.
“What I found with it was, I don’t know how many people watch it, but I was getting responses from people and from parishioners saying they were going to be upset when the school year was over and the videos would conclude. So I knew there was interest out there and it’s a great way for me to stay on track and pray so I continued it into the summer,” Haire said. “I saw and interest and I was happy to continue.”
He doesn’t know how many businesses or other locations he has been to, but is currently working on locations throughout the south side of Breckenridge.
“There’s a lot of things in this pandemic that have not been fun and hasn’t been easy for a lot of people,” Haire said. “I know in my own life and a lot of people in this community turn to prayer. Now prayer shouldn’t just be in the bad times, but in good times too, but it’s just what we need when things aren’t going quite right. Prayer has always helped me and I know in this community it helps too.”
Now that the new school year is quickly approaching with the possibility of learning in school, Haire has been asked if the Facebook Live morning prayers will conclude.
“Here’s the great thing — we took something that I was unfamiliar with and didn’t really see as something to do with school but now with that interest, it’s a great way to share the gospel with the greater community. Whether it’s our parents, our parishioners, or the community,” Haire said. “So my plan is to continue once school starts again whether it’s in session or not so we will continue to get that message out there.”
As soon as he’s offered devotions in Breckenridge, he’ll cross the river to Wahpeton, North Dakota.
“When you can get a group of students together and pray together it can be very, very powerful. So I want the community to see that and share that us,” Haire said. “I enjoy doing it and I’m glad other people are enjoying it too. Whether it’s making that spiritual connection or that connection to the community it’s been positive.”
Haire’s videos can be seen on the school’s Facebook page.
