Would I sound conceited if I say there are many things I’m good at?
I can write. I can tell a story. I think I’m a pretty good driver and over the years, I’ve accumulated some skill at photography. These and other accomplishments, I think, make up for the things I’m really, really bad at.
That list includes things like dancing, whistling and cooking. The last one’s something that really bugs me.
I know how to make food and am hardly in danger of starving. But when it comes down to cooking, of preparing something that can be shared, something to set at a table, I just don’t have the skills yet.
Many of the meals I eat at home are particularly simple, things like soup, meats that can be baked or grilled and dinner salads. Until this week, I’d never stretched myself in the kitchen.
I’d never made … a pie.
There’s no real reason why I wanted to make a pie. I guess I figured it wouldn’t be that hard to cook. I also figured it would be a good way of getting rid of some leftovers.
“Impossibly Easy Cheeseburger Pie,” whose recipe is included on Bisquick boxes, is considered one of Betty Crocker’s staple dishes. I liked the fact that the recipe’s ease was right there in the title.
“It may seem as though making this recipe is pure kitchen magic,” according to Betty Crocker. “It’s the dish’s down-to-earth goodness that keeps people coming back to this easy cheeseburger pie recipe year after year. No wonder it’s a top-rated favorite among thousands — yes, thousands — of home cooks.”
Here’s what you’ll need:
• 1 pound lean (at least 80 percent) ground beef (I was using ground beef I had leftover from making Hamburger Helper’s Cheesy Mac)
• 1 large onion, chopped (I skipped the onion)
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese (I used the last 1/3 of a jar of Tostitos Queso Blanco dip)
• 1/2 cup Bisquick mix
• 1 cup milk
• 2 eggs
1. Heat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray 9-inch glass pie plate with cooking spray.
2. In 10-inch skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until beef is brown. Drain. Stir in salt. Spread in pie plate. Sprinkle with cheese.
2a. Because I already had cooked meat, I went right to spreading the ingredients in the pie plate. The dip didn’t spread as well as I’d have liked over the beef, so I thoroughly recommend to anyone trying this at home, stick to the actual recipe and use shredded cheese.
3. In small bowl, stir remaining ingredients with fork or wire whisk until blended. Pour into pie plate.
3a. It works so much better with a whisk than a fork.
4. Bake about 25 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean.
4a. In my case, it took 40 minutes.
“There’s no need to roll out a crust to make this pie,” according to Betty Crocker. “Instead, you just mix all the ingredients together — yes, the ingredients for the filling and the crust.”
When prepared correctly, the cheeseburger pie forms its own crust around the fillings. The idea is to create “a custardy, cheesy one-dish wonder that tastes just like a hearty cheeseburger meal.”
Unfortunately, my crust barely formed. As much as I don’t like onions, I realize they are an essential part of the recipe. Besides, cooked onions don’t have that much of a taste.
Also, as creative as it was to use dip instead of shredded cheese, it wasn’t practical. Betty Crocker advises cooks to not put things like ketchup in the pie (sauces are encouraged as a topping) and I now understand why. The mixture of the dip and the Bisquick, eggs and milk batter didn’t really come together.
I created a pie that was edible but not delectable. A similar problem emerged when I made a dessert pie. Once again, simplicity was the name of the game.
Here’s what you’ll need for “vanilla pudding pie,” available at food.com:
• 2 (3 1/2 ounce) packages of vanilla instant pudding mix (I used three containers of sugar free Snack Pack vanilla pudding)
• 3 1/2 cups cold milk
• 1 (9 inch) graham cracker crust (I didn’t have one on hand, so I decided to make one)
• whipped cream (optional)
1. Whisk together pudding mixes and milk until thick and creamy.
1a. I cannot stress how much more useful a whisk is in these situations.
2. Pour into crust.
2a. Since I didn’t have a crust, I created one following the cheeseburger pie method. I took the Bisquick, eggs and milk, mixed them together and then poured the pudding and milk mixture over it.
3. Chill until firm.
3a. In this case, since I was using raw eggs, I baked the pie. I went at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 40 minutes.
4. Top with whipped cream, if desired.
This recipe turned out slightly worse than the cheeseburger pie. Again, it was edible, but the combination of the eggs and the pudding cancelled each other out. It was too runny.
So what did I learn from my ill-fated attempts at being a “pie guy”? Well, first of all, improvising with ingredients is okay in moderation, but taking liberties should never get in the way of correct preparation. Especially if you’re planning on serving a meal to your family, friends or loved ones.
I also learned that it’s a good idea to get out of your comfort zone. I’m looking forward to broadening my horizons as a cook, to making pies and other dishes that I can be proud of.
My last lesson goes back to the first point. You need to have a respect for what you’re doing. It’s not about throwing things together and hoping the oven will solve any problems. Which brings me to my final thoughts.
This one goes out to all the food professionals here in the Red River Valley. Whether you’re working or were working at a fast food place or a sit down establishment, know that we’re all rooting for you.
When this COVID-19 mess is through, we’ll bring our support, our cheer and our appetites.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.