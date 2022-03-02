Start of week includes court appearance for GSI defendant, stabbing arrest

Wahpeton man charged with class A gross sexual imposition
WAHPETON — Robert Lee Feyh, 33, made his initial appearance Monday, Feb. 28 before Richland County District Court. The Wahpeton man faces one charge of class A felony-level gross sexual imposition.
Based on a Wahpeton Police Department investigation, Feyh allegedly willingly engaged in a sexual act with another, or caused another to engage in a sexual act, while knowing or had reasonable cause to to believe that the victim suffered from a mental disease or defect which rendered the victim incapable of understanding the nature of his or her conduct.
The alleged incident occurred on or about Feb. 5, 2022, or Feb. 6, 2022, in a Wahpeton residence, a complaint states. Feyh knew of the victim’s mental defect and knows both the victim and the reporting party, according to the complaint.
Attorney Don Krassin has been retained for the defense. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.
Bail terms were set Monday, but as of Wednesday, March 2, Feyh was still in the custody of the Richland County Jail. Tuesday, March 1 included the relocation of inmates following a fire at the Richland County Law Enforcement Center, Wahpeton, which houses the jail. Inmates were expected to return to the Richland County Jail.
The maximum penalty in North Dakota for a class A felony is 20 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both.
Woman arrested after Tuesday afternoon stabbing in Wahpeton
WAHPETON — A woman was arrested following an afternoon stabbing Tuesday, March 1 in Wahpeton. The incident, reported by Valley News Live, involved the woman and a man reported Tuesday as recovering.
Sgt. Matthew Anderson, Wahpeton Police Department, said the woman was arrested at the scene for reckless endangerment. Her name was not released Tuesday because she had not made a court appearance or been formally charged. Court records indicate she had not done either as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 2.
According to Anderson, the incident involved the woman stabbing the man in the back at approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The stabbing occurred at an apartment complex at 829 Center St. S., Wahpeton.
“The victim refused transport to the hospital and was bandaged at the scene,” Valley News Live reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.