Helicopter crash injures pilot near Fessenden
FESSENDEN, N.D. (FNS) — A helicopter pilot suffered minor injuries in a crash Wednesday morning south of Fessenden.
Michael Hamouz, 49, of Willowbrook, Ill., was spraying waterways in a 2007 Robinson R44 near Highway 52 when he attempted to go under the power lines on the east side of the roadway, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said.
The blades caught the bottom power line, causing the helicopter to crash in a field about four miles south of Fessenden, the Highway Patrol said.
Fessenden is about 90 miles southeast of Minot.
Hamouz was taken by ambulance as a precaution.
Minot man to get new trial in stabbing death case
BISMARCK (FNS) — A man sentenced to 40 years in prison for a 2017 stabbing death must be given a new trial, the North Dakota Supreme Court ruled Tuesday, July 30.
Bradley Joe Morales of Minot was convicted last year in a jury trial for the death of his ex-girlfriend Sharmaine Leake, 25. He subsequently appealed the conviction to the State Supreme Court.
The justices ruled unanimously that North Central District Court Judge Doug Mattson violated Morales’s constitutional right to a public trial by closing the courtroom on different occasions during proceedings without first considering alternatives, the Minot Daily News reported.
Mattson had closed the courtroom because he was concerned that coverage of the case in the Minot Daily News might prejudice a jury pool and prevent Morales from having a fair trial.
Defense attorney Kiara Kraus-Parr argued in a brief that Mattson created a structural error in the trial by closing the courtroom and not first ruling that it was necessary to do so and stating why, and whether alternatives to closing the courtroom were considered. The prosecution had argued that the conviction should stand.
Former ND volunteer firefighter sentenced for arson
BISMARCK (FNS) — A former volunteer firefighter was sentenced to five years in prison for setting multiple structures ablaze in Elgin.
After pleading guilty to two counts of arson, 26-year-old John Iszler was sentenced Monday, July 29, to two concurrent sentences of five years.
U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland also ordered Iszler to pay $3,973,320.14 in restitution, according to court documents. A third arson charge was dismissed.
Iszler was accused of setting fire to three buildings in Elgin in December 2017 and February 2018, including a farm equipment dealership, which was destroyed, and an apartment complex, where a woman’s life was endangered.
As a member of the Elgin Volunteer Fire Department, Iszler returned to both sites to fight the blaze.
In May 2018, Iszler told Grant County Sheriff John Foss he lit the fires, mostly by dousing wads of paper with aerosol cleaner and setting them ablaze, because he was “stressed out over a person texting and calling him,” according to court documents.
Elgin, population 631, is in Grant County, about 75 miles southwest of Bismarck.
Montana driver identified in fatal western North Dakota crash
WILLISTON, N.D. (FNS) — Authorities have released the name of the driver killed in a one-vehicle rollover early Tuesday morning, July 30, about 16 miles east of Williston.
Kyle Young, 38, of Billings, Mont., was driving a 2008 Dodge pickup eastbound on Highway 1804 when it failed to negotiate a turn and ran off the road, overturning in a ditch, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said. Young was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
Young was not wearing a seat belt, the Highway Patrol said.
Burgum appoints 4 to State Water Commission
BISMARCK (FNS) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum appointed four members to the State Water Commission Wednesday, July 31, including one member to fill a newly created position representing the Little Missouri River basin.
Current members Richard “Dick” Johnson, of Devils Lake, and Katie Hemmer (formerly Andersen), of Jamestown, were reappointed to six-year terms on the commission, according to a news release.
Jay Volk, of Bismarck, will replace Leander “Russ” McDonald, who did not seek reappointment. Volk is the manager of health, safety and environmental services at BNI Coal and will serve a six-year term on the commission.
And Steven Schneider, a financial adviser from Dickinson, will serve a six-year term in the new seat representing the Little Missouri River basin, along with the upper Heart River basin and upper Cannonball River basin. The southwest regional seat was added by the Legislature this year.
Burgum, a Republican, chairs the commission and appoints eight members.
Victims identified in fatal crash in east-central Minnesota
PRINCETON, Minn. (FNS) — A 76-year-old Princeton woman was killed and four others were hospitalized when her vehicle collided with a minivan Sunday, July 28, near this east-central Minnesota community.
Grace Clasen was driving a 2005 Buick Lacrosse and was crossing Highway 95 just past noon when she was struck by a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, driven by Jacob Cluka, 26, of Lake Crystal, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.
Cluka, along with his passengers, Ashley Cluka, 28; Brantly Cluka, 4; and Owen Cluka, 2, were all transported to Fairview Northland Hospital in Princeton for injuries that were not life-threatening.
Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt, the State Patrol said.
Princeton is about 50 miles north of the Twin Cities.
Extra agents flag suspected impaired pilot at Minneapolis airport
MINNEAPOLIS (FNS) — A Delta Air Lines pilot had already boarded a plane when he was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol this week, according to a Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport official.
TSA randomly increases screening in different locations and, on Tuesday, July 30, they were conducting additional checks of flight crew, said Patrick Hogan, airport spokesman.
They came across a man “who left the screening line upon realization of additional screening,” according to an Airport Police Department report. “Subject was later found to be in possession of an alcoholic container and was suspected to be impaired.”
Gabriel Lyle Schroeder’s “suspicious behavior” in the security line led TSA to contact Airport Police and officers went to his plane, Hogan said.
Police conducted a preliminary test and arrested Schroeder, 37, of Rosemount, shortly after 11 a.m. on suspicion of being impaired by alcohol. Under state law, it’s illegal for someone to fly a plane with a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.04 or more.
Flight 1728 to San Diego was scheduled to depart MSP airport at 1:03 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Delta Air Lines website. It left at 1:54 p.m. The aircraft was an Airbus A321 which typically can carry almost 200 passengers.
Hogan said he was told by police there were passengers on board, though he didn’t have information about how many.
Schroeder was released from custody about 2:20 p.m., pending the results of additional testing. Hogan did not release Schroeder’s BAC from the preliminary test.
Schroeder could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
In a statement, Delta Air Lines said: “Delta’s alcohol policy is among the strictest in the industry and we have no tolerance for violation. Delta is cooperating with local authorities in their investigation.”
Hogan said instances like Tuesdays are rare, though “it’s not something you ever want to see.” Hogan said he’s worked for MSP for 19 years and said this might be the third instance he’s seen of a pilot arrested.
“Like with any other crime, if anyone reports a suspicion, we investigate,” Hogan said. “Frankly, flight crews will often police themselves because they don’t want to fly with a pilot who’s under the influence.”
