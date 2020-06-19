State Farm hands out frozen treats to community

Each month the employees at Breckenridge State Farm Insurance Agency have the goal to do something fun in the community while also supporting local businesses.
“We like to find fun and different ways to give back to the community,” Agent Amanda Frederick said. “Especially during this time we all need a little boost.”
While brainstorming ideas of what June’s activity would be, Office Manager Jenn Tolbert provided the idea to invite Frost-Bite Frozen Treats to hand out ice cream. Anyone who stopped by State Farm from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, June 18 received free ice cream donated from by their office.
“We haven’t really done things for kids in the community so this was something we were excited,” Frederick said. “We have helped nurses and other essential workers, but haven’t done more for the kids. With social distancing and so many activities and sports not available for the kids there is a need for something to look forward to.”
The event brought in more people than they were expecting to have. Community members and visitors driving by stopped for ice cream, and State Farms customers brought their families in for a treat.
“We just love to find ways to get involved with the community,” Frederick said. “We look for events where we can give back and it really reinforces that we are so much more than just insurance because we care about the community and the people we serve.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.