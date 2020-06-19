State Farm hands out frozen treats to community

Breckenridge State Farm Agency's Jenn Tolbert, Courtney Miller, Sarah Boesen, Amanda Frederick and Everlyn Frederick handed out frozen treats from Frost-Bite Frozen Treats on Thursday, June 18.

 Paige Rudick • Daily News

Each month the employees at Breckenridge State Farm Insurance Agency have the goal to do something fun in the community while also supporting local businesses.

“We like to find fun and different ways to give back to the community,” Agent Amanda Frederick said. “Especially during this time we all need a little boost.”

While brainstorming ideas of what June’s activity would be, Office Manager Jenn Tolbert provided the idea to invite Frost-Bite Frozen Treats to hand out ice cream. Anyone who stopped by State Farm from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, June 18 received free ice cream donated from by their office.

“We haven’t really done things for kids in the community so this was something we were excited,” Frederick said. “We have helped nurses and other essential workers, but haven’t done more for the kids. With social distancing and so many activities and sports not available for the kids there is a need for something to look forward to.”

The event brought in more people than they were expecting to have. Community members and visitors driving by stopped for ice cream, and State Farms customers brought their families in for a treat.

“We just love to find ways to get involved with the community,” Frederick said. “We look for events where we can give back and it really reinforces that we are so much more than just insurance because we care about the community and the people we serve.”

Tags

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments