State Farm’s Sarah Boesen inducted

On the evening of Saturday, Aug. 12, Amanda Frederick State Farm Insurance employee Sarah Boesen was inducted into the Team Member Hall of Fame.
The TMHF is a collective group of high performing team members that work for State Farm agents across Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Iowa.
“Team Member Hall of Fame is a great honor to be a part of,” Boesen said. “It provides an opportunity to make connections with other team members around the five state area that are also having difficult conversations with families to ensure we are properly protecting what is most important to them, specifically with where they are currently at in life.”
Boesen has worked with Frederick’s agency since February of 2020. They work together as a family unit, complementing one another's strengths. According to Boesen, having that strong team makes for the best work and life combination.
The mission of the Breckenridge, Minnesota insurance agency is to protect people. Not only physically, but their lifestyle, paychecks, loved ones and financial assets.
“I knew when I recruited her to be on our team, that she exemplified all the qualities it takes to serve our customers at a very high level,” Insurance Agent Amanda Frederick said.
Employees and agents aim to make a difference in the lives of their clients. For them, it is a privilege to serve and ask the tough questions that come with the responsibility of the job. Sometimes those come during financially catastrophic events.
“Being recognized for those conversations is very humbling as it truly is my passion to ensure those that we serve are taken care of,” Boesen said.
The team celebrated the achievement, as Boesen was inducted for her dedication to protecting people.
“Working alongside Amanda and the team at both of our offices in Breckenridge and Wheaton is truly a blessing,” Boesen said.
“Everyone on our team, myself included, love working with Sarah,” Frederick said.