State Investment Committee visits Breckenridge

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, Minnesota's Senate Capital Investment Committee visited the future site of the Infinity Center in Breckenridge, Minnesota. The site is located in the old Mycogen Seed building near St. Francis Hospital on U.S. Highway 75.
The committee was on their first day of the Northwest Bonding Tour and was invited to the site by state Sen. Jordan Rasmusson, R-District 8A. According to Rasmusson, the tour was so the other members of the committee could see the building and land donated by Mike Yaggie.
A project presentation was given to the senators from the Infinity Center board members. Future plans for the Infinity Center include a multi-purpose area with three hard courts, a walking track, a Children's Discovery Center and a Skywalker Trampoline Park. Ultimately, it would be a safe and active space for ages 5 through 25.
The multipurpose area will be for ages “Zero to 99, we want everyone,” Mike Yaggie said, “We just need a jump start, get some momentum going,” in reference to the bonding tour.
Infinity Center Board Member Bruce Yaggie remembered back when the vision for the Infinity Center started with former Breckenridge mayor Kal Michels. Then the goal was to create a place where people wanted to stay in the Southern Red River Valley without having to drive to Fargo for their amenities.
The site will provide room for seasonal ice and turf, for sports such as hockey, baseball, softball, basketball, tennis, soccer, archery, lacrosse, general training and endless possibilities.
“We were impressed by the presentation, with commitment from the local community and local officials. It’s an exciting project. Having this kind of community center with a museum, ice arena and trampoline park, I can totally see why the community is so behind it,” said Committee Chair and state Sen. Sandra L. Pappas, DFL-District 65.
$13.3 million has been raised by the non-profit Infinity Center. The purpose of the meeting was to ask for contributions from the state. The total cost for the project is $27.9 million, and with $13.3 raised, the ask was for $12.6 million from the state.
“I’m confident this project can be successful," Rasmusson said. He was impressed that “this county of 6,000 raised $13 million,” and added that the project has a strong base.
“12.6 is a big ask, given the number of asks, 7.3 billion dollars worth of requests went through the Minnesota management budget in June, the demand is high,” Sen. Pappas said.
In the grand scheme, the budget was meant for essential needs, everything from roads to sewers. Pappas mentioned community center projects like the Infinity Center as an essential need, noting that she understands many communities ask for these needs to keep their communities vital and people living in the area.
“We’ve been in wealthier counties that have a fraction of the money,” Rasmusson said.
Pappas suggested phasing state funds into the project and was transparent in saying they wanted to contribute money to projects that utilized it immediately.
Bruce Yaggie clarified that phase I of the project was raising funds for the remodel of the Infinity Center, while state funds would cover the construction of an additional building with hard courts.
For the next step, Pappas suggested the Infinity Center continue their private fundraising. The next funding bill won’t be until the spring of 2024.
According to Pappas, the ask for funding in the upcoming bill requires a bipartisan vote. To accomplish the vote, projects have to be “roughly half rural, half metro; half Democrat, half Republican,” Pappas said.
“It was the most impressive project on today’s tour,” Pappas said.
"I was very glad to welcome the Senate Capital Investment Committee to Breckenridge today. The Infinity Center is an ambitious project inspired by parents who know how great Breckenridge is and are motivated to make it even better. I'm looking forward to seeing what we can do to make the Infinity Center a reality for the families in Wilkin County," Rasmusson said.