State Investment Committee visits Breckenridge

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, Minnesota's Senate Capital Investment Committee visited the future site of the Infinity Center in Breckenridge, Minnesota. The site is located in the old Mycogen Seed building near St. Francis Hospital on U.S. Highway 75.

The committee was on their first day of the Northwest Bonding Tour and was invited to the site by state Sen. Jordan Rasmusson, R-District 8A. According to Rasmusson, the tour was so the other members of the committee could see the building and land donated by Mike Yaggie.

Infinity Center board member Bruce Yaggie met with state Sen. Jordan Rasmusson during the project presentation. 
Sen. Rasmusson spoke to board members and Capital Investment Committee members to advocate for the Infinity Center project. 
Board and committee members discussed what parts of the project needed the funds. 


