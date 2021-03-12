At Breckenridge Public Schools, we are “Inspiring to Excel”. Our district has led the charge on instating unique, individualized learning that engages and excites students. We didn’t wait for larger districts across the state to exemplify excellent education, we started here in Breckenridge.
But we must have the proper tools and environment to continue offering our students the best education possible. Our current infrastructure poses a challenge to innovation. In fall 2019, the school board gave approval for our administrators to work with our financial advisors and outside consultants to help us identify challenges and operating needs.
Soon after our process began, we were hit with a global pandemic. Our teachers, staff and administration pivoted their focus to continuing to offer cutting edge education to our students amid COVID-19 restrictions. Meanwhile, our consultants worked steadily in the background to continue our assessments and capture the voices of our administration, staff and students.
The first phase of our planning process included an evaluation of our buildings and how our current spaces impact teaching and learning. Over the next several months, we will continue to work with our financial advisors and building consultants to determine solutions moving forward.
Now, we need you, our community, to determine what’s best for our students and stakeholders. We want to include you in every step of our process for feedback and guidance on how we move forward in our planning. The school board has not made any decisions because we are missing some of the most important voices in our process: your voices.
This month, our district is offering the first of many engagement meetings. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we are offering two in-person meetings and one virtual meeting. Our in-person meetings will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, March 29 in our Elementary School Cafeteria. Refreshments and childcare will be provided. A virtual option will be held from 3:30-5 p.m. Tuesday, March 30.
Please join us to learn more about the state of our district and our planning process. In order to prepare the meeting space for social distancing, we ask that you RSVP in advance for the meeting time you prefer by Wednesday, March 24. You may RSVP online at https://tinyurl.com/p2n5h2sh or call 218-643-6822.
For those attending virtually, a link will be provided once a RSVP is received. If attending in-person, please indicate if you will need childcare and how many children will be attending. We ask that you please follow COVID-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing.
Other opportunities to provide input in our process will include additional engagement meetings, surveys, and one-on-one meetings. We need your help to address our operational, educational and facilities challenges so that we can determine what is in the best interest of our students, staff, community and taxpayers.
I hope you will take the time to share your input on March 29 or 30. In the meantime, I’m always interested in hearing from you, so feel free to contact me via email-cordesd@breckenridge.k12.mn.us, by phone 218-643-6822 or mail-810 Beede Avenue, Breckenridge, MN 56520.
Thank you for your continued support of Breckenridge Public Schools!
Diane Cordes, Superintendent
