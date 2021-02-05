State public safety fund proposed ahead of Chauvin trial

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin — charged with the second-degree murder of George Floyd last May — will face an in-person trial in March in Hennepin County, Minnesota.
County officials anticipate Chauvin’s trial will reignite safety concerns in the city, and the state government is beginning to prepare.
On Wednesday, Feb. 3, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Commissioner of Public Safety John Harrington proposed a bill for a new, $35 million State Aid For Emergencies (SAFE) account “which is to reimburse local governments for providing mutual public safety aid during extraordinary public safety events,” the bill states.
“As we prepare to keep the peace in anticipation of the trials of the former officers involved in the death of George Floyd, we are working with our state and local law enforcement partners to prevent crime so that people’s voices can be heard,” Harrington said in a release. “We’re asking legislators to take swift action to make this funding available so we can be fully prepared to keep Minnesota’s homes, places of worship and workplaces safe.”
In December 2020, Minneapolis City Council approved a budget that shifted $8 million from the police department to violence prevention and mental health crisis response teams.
Senate Republicans are frustrated with Walz’s proposal, which they said would “bail out” cities like Minneapolis who chose to defund the police, according to a release. The state GOP said it should be the responsibility of the city receiving mutual aid to pay for the response from other cities.
The use of state funds for an emergency account would pull state dollars away from healthcare and education, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (R-East Gull Lake) stated in a release.
District 12 Sen. Torrey Westrom, who represents Wilkin County, Minnesota, did not release a statement regarding Walz's proposal.
“There are consequences to taking actions to defund the police. It doesn’t matter if you are a small town, a growing city or a developed urban center: Public safety is a priority you cannot ignore,” Gazelka stated. “While the governor wants to set up a separate fund to bailout Minneapolis’s City Council from their poor budget decisions, we are holding the line and encouraging them to reconsider their priorities.”
Following strong encouragement from Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, the council decided not to cut the size of the department, nor the number of officers in their December decision.
Still, Walz and Harrington expect the city will need more officers than are currently staffed, so they are hopeful the proposal will draw in mutual aid from surrounding sheriff and police departments. Mutual aid reimbursement assurance is important to avoid a response like that of summer 2020 in the city, Harrington said.
Under Walz’s proposal, local governments are eligible for the SAFE funds when an emergency is declared, when all mutual aid has been exhausted and when the event is not covered by other federal and state disaster assistance programs, according to a release.
Senate Republicans plan to safeguard Walz’s proposal by introducing their own bill, authored by Sen. Bill Weber (R-Luverne). The bill would require cities to pay their mutual aid agreements and prevent state funds from being used.
Under the bill, cities offering mutual aid could apply to have their local government aid (LGA) adjusted to match what they paid. The LGA would be paid from the LGA from the city receiving aid.
State Republicans said this would negate the need for state funds that could be better served in other areas, according to a release.
“Respectfully, we have to balance our state budget, and Minneapolis has the money for public safety. If they aren’t paying their bills or need more mutual aid than they can afford after defunding their own police by $8 million, we’re not going to ask taxpayers to foot that bill,” Weber stated in the release.
Walz said there is a lack of state assistance for local governments when a public safety event occurs. His proposal is proactive, and would be there for all Minnesota cities, he said.
“Over the past year, Minnesota has experienced some of the most significant public safety challenges in a generation,” Walz said. “While we cannot predict every challenge that may arise, we can and must be prepared to protect the safety of all Minnesotans. The SAFE Account does just that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.