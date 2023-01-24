State-run COVID-19 testing sites closing in Minnesota
After nearly three years serving Minnesotans, all state-run COVID-19 sites will be closed by the end of the month. While services will continue to be available at local pharmacies and clinics, this move is another signal that the state government believes the pandemic is over.

The testing site in Moorhead, Minnesota was already closed before this announcement, but the four remaining sites in Duluth, Brooklyn Park and the Twin Cities will close between Jan. 27-29.



