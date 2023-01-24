State-run COVID-19 testing sites closing in Minnesota

After nearly three years serving Minnesotans, all state-run COVID-19 sites will be closed by the end of the month. While services will continue to be available at local pharmacies and clinics, this move is another signal that the state government believes the pandemic is over.
The testing site in Moorhead, Minnesota was already closed before this announcement, but the four remaining sites in Duluth, Brooklyn Park and the Twin Cities will close between Jan. 27-29.
“We are extremely grateful for all of the partners, staff and contractors who worked to make these state-run testing sites a cornerstone of Minnesota’s nation-leading response to COVID-19,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham. “COVID-19 tests will continue to be widely available to Minnesotans from a variety of sources.”
Many Minnesotans will continue to be eligible for free at-home tests through their insurance, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The state’s testing locations tool will remain available to citizens who may need testing kits.
Individuals in the state won’t be completely left high and dry. The state will continue to operate its telehealth test-to-treat program which connects folks who have tested positive with a licensed clinician. If the person is determined to be a good candidate for treatment, the clinician can issue a prescription to the patient’s local pharmacy.
Moving forward, MDH continues to recommend testing when experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and following updated masking guidelines after testing positive. MDH also recommends that folks are up to date on their vaccinations including the bivalent booster when they are due.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.