‘Stavig Letters’ to be performed Dec. 9 in Breckenridge

Live performances continue returning to the Twin Towns Area, including the upcoming “The Stavig Letters.”
Telling “The Story of a Norwegian Immigrant,” the freewill offering readers theater performance will be given at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 at United Methodist Church in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
“The Stavig Letters” community cultural program is locally sponsored by the Henrik Ibsen Sons of Norway Lodge 4-565 of Wahpeton and Breckenridge. As mentioned, the performance is free and open to the public, although donations are welcomed.
“In case of inclement weather on Dec. 9, it will be rescheduled to Monday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.,” a poster states.
Jane and John Rasmussen and Curtis Dahl, all of Sisseton, South Dakota, will perform “The Stavig Letters” readers theater. Jane is the great-granddaughter of Lars Stavig.
In 1876, Lars and Maren Stavig and their three young sons rowed 30 miles down a fjord on the coast of Norway to reach an ocean steamer leaving for America. Lars’ emigration meant saying goodbye to his half-brother Knudt, who stayed behind in Romsdal, Norway.
“They would not see each other again,” promotional materials continue. “(The brothers) exchanged more than 150 letters over five decades, giving voice to the immigrant experience. Woven through the letters are the dreams and aspirations, the joys and griefs of two brothers, one who came to the prairie and one who stayed by the sea.”
Mariana Cockburn, a member of the Henrik Ibsen Lodge, recalled the excitement of lodge members receiving a special tour in Sisseton.
“When we went to the (Andrew and Mary) Stavig House, the actors were our hosts,” Cockburn said.
“The Stavig Letters,” which will run approximately 90 minutes, is funded in part by Humanities North Dakota, a nonprofit, independent state partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
“Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in the program do not necessarily reflect those of Humanities North Dakota or the National Endowment for the Humanities,” the poster states.
United Methodist Church is located at 910 Main St. in Breckenridge.
Lars Stavig’s letters from America offer his personal perspective of when railroads arrived on the prairie, as well as changes in agriculture, the advent of aviation, World War I and the Great Depression.
“Knut’s letters from Norway tell of the state of the Norwegian economy, the dangers of traditional fishing practices of the period and changes in Norwegian culture,” promotional materials continue.
The “Stavig Letter” actors will get a chance to experience Twin Towns Area culture.
“We’re actually making a nice thank you basket for the guys,” Cockburn said. “It’s all things that are local. We’re going to have all, absolutely local products for them. They will remember us for that. We just so appreciate that they’re coming.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.