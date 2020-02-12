Staying active in the winter

The Active Living Committee’s (ALC) mission is to promote activity and healthy living in the Breckenridge community – even during chilly winter months.
ALC surveyed the community for an overall response of interest in winter activities. They hoped to gain a sense of what kinds of activities and equipment they could invest in for the community.
The survey gathered data from 100 community members measuring the level of interest towards snowshoes, cross country skiing, ice fishing, curling and broomball.
Snowshoeing led to be the activity with the most interest. Results indicated that 67 percent of responses have a positive interest and 14 percent of that showing extreme interest. Snowshoeing was followed by cross country with 64 percent interest and curling with 63 percent.
Ice fishing indicated 52 percent of positive interest and led other activities with 18 percent to be extremely interested. Broomball showed 44 positive interest.
Committee members are currently seeking items for activities of interest.
Other ideas from those who participated in the survey were an indoor walking area, indoor play place, snowmobile races and classes for showshoeing and cross country skiing.
In other news, the committee is reaching out to the schools and other departments to resolve concerns relating to snow and the Safe Routes to School grant.
Through ALC, the city was granted funds to design and implement a safer route to school by extending and creating sidewalks, painting crosswalk areas, installing a smart gate and crossing, and installing speed feedback signs.
This project intends to create a safer environment for students traveling to school on foot.
However, the accumulation and removal of snow create concern for the city and for residents to keep the new sidewalks and crosswalks clear during winter months.
“We knew snow removal was going to be a problem and we have talked to the school about their concerns as well,” President Shawn Krause Roberts said. “This is something that we need to start discussing more and coming up with options to what we can try and then develop a time frame.”
The next ALC will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10 at Breckenridge City Hall.
