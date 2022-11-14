Staying ‘Fit & Strong!’ in Twin Towns Area

 Courtesy MCS

The North Dakota State University Extension’s office in Richland County wants people to be “Fit & Strong!”

Six openings are left for the exercise and behavior change program. Classes will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays from Wednesday, Jan. 4-Wednesday, April 5 at the Wahpeton Community Center, 304 Fifth St. S. in Wahpeton. Registration is required and the class will be limited to 15 participants.



