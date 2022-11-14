Staying ‘Fit & Strong!’ in Twin Towns Area

Six openings are left for 'Fit & Strong.' Classes will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays from Wednesday, Jan. 4-Wednesday, April 5 at the Wahpeton Community Center. Registration is required and the class will be limited to 15 participants.
The North Dakota State University Extension’s office in Richland County wants people to be “Fit & Strong!”
Six openings are left for the exercise and behavior change program. Classes will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays from Wednesday, Jan. 4-Wednesday, April 5 at the Wahpeton Community Center, 304 Fifth St. S. in Wahpeton. Registration is required and the class will be limited to 15 participants.
“We’re promoting this as part of a ‘New Year, New You’ kind of attitude,” said Ronda Gripentrog, the Extension agent who will lead the classes. “Whenever we can do anything to make our bodies stronger and when we stay active, it’s going to help us in the long run.”
Fit & Strong! is open to anyone in the community. The class’ activity is intended to benefit participants’ lower extremities and heart and lung capacity.
“This is an evidence-based program. What that means is that when you follow the program, there have been proven results. Of course, it does depend on what you’re trying to achieve. Here, it’s been shown that the class does improve heart and lung capacity and lower leg strength,” Gripentrog said.
Fit & Strong’s combination of exercise and health education is considered unique. Most classes will begin with a warmup activity. From there, aerobics, which can be performed in many ways. After that, strength training focused on the lower extremities and then a cool down, followed by the group discussion and learning portion.
“The best benefit of this is the increased lower leg strength for participants, as well as the improved heart and lung capacity,” Gripentrog said. “There’s more, however. There’s the social aspect. We’ve been though the pandemic, when we weren’t meeting new people or as many people. Having connections and group support is so important.”
Registration is required for Fit & Strong. Gripentrog confirmed that ankle weights will be provided for each participant. Intended benefits of Fit & Strong include arthritis management, safe exercise, decreased joint pain and stiffness, improved daily function, reduced anxiety and depression and the development and maintenance of an active lifestyle.
“Anyone who wants to increase their fitness level can join. We’re going to have a lot of fun with it,” Gripentrog said.
For more information, contact Gripentrog at 701-642-7793, the NDSU Extension office at the Richland County Courthouse in Wahpeton, or by emailing ronda.gripentrog@ndsu.edu.