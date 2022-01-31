Stenehjem mourned by Burgum and other state, U.S. leaders

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to continue flying the United States and state flags at half-staff until sunset Thursday, Feb. 3 in remembrance of state Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem.
Stenehjem, who died Friday, Jan. 28 at age 68, will receive an 11 a.m. funeral service Thursday at the Bismarck Event Center Exhibit Hall, 315 Fifth St. S., Bismarck, North Dakota. There will also be visitation from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2 in the State Capitol’s Memorial Hall, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Bismarck. Both are open to the public.
“Like so many North Dakotans who treasured his friendship and admired him for his more than four decades of exceptional service to our state, we are absolutely devastated by the passing of Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem,” Burgum said Friday. “Wayne embodied public service, both as a dedicated legislator and the longest-serving attorney general in our state’s 133-year history.”
Burgum encourages North Dakotans to also fly the state and national flags in honor of Stenehjem and his legacy of public service.
“He was the longest-serving attorney general in North Dakota history, having held the position for 21 years. He was elected as the state’s 29th attorney general in 2000 and was re-elected in 2004, 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018,” the governor’s office stated. “Stenehjem also served in the North Dakota Legislature for 24 years, including four years in the House and 20 years in the Senate, where he was chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee from 1995-2000. He announced on Dec. 17, 2021, that he would not seek another term in office as attorney general.”
Burgum is among the local, state and national leaders offering their memories of Stenehjem and condolences.
“This truly is a significant loss for not only the Stenehjem family, friends and acquaintances, but our great state as well,” said North Dakota Senate President Pro Tempore Larry Luick, R-District 25. “I have worked closely with Wayne on many different legal issues throughout the time I have been in Bismarck. Going into his office was routine for me. He was very knowledgeable, easy to converse with, and someone that focused on the facts, and really was a man of outstanding and uplifting character.”
Initial reports of Stenehjem’s death said his brother, Allan, said the attorney general had been hospitalized after suffering an inflamed ulcer, but that the situation did not appear to be “dire.”
“Bismarck Police and an ambulance responded to Stenehjem’s Bismarck home shortly before 8:30 a.m. Friday. He was taken to Sanford Medical Center,” KFGO reported Friday evening.
U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said he considered Stenehjem to be a close friend and trusted colleague.
“Wayne was a true patriot, dedicating his life to public service and our great state. He always fought for what was right. My thoughts and prayers are with Beth and his family. Wayne will be sorely missed by all,” Cramer stated.
Similar thoughts were shared by U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.
“Attorney General Stenehjem spent four decades serving the people of North Dakota, and was a fierce advocate for the rule of law and the rights of our state’s residents. As our state’s longest-serving Attorney General, he worked tirelessly to keep our communities safe and took great pride in supporting our law enforcement officials,” Hoeven stated.
Armstrong said he was devastated by the loss.
“Wayne loved North Dakota as much as anyone I have ever met,” Armstrong stated. “He was smart, compassionate, and had the most down-to-earth approach to public service. He taught me how to turn legal knowledge into smart policy. I would not be where I am today without Wayne’s friendship. I know for an absolute fact that I am not alone in that statement. But above all else, Wayne was a loving husband and a proud father. I am going to miss Wayne so much. I love you sir. Godspeed my friend.”
Grief for Stenehjem has crossed party lines, with North Dakota Democratic-Nonpartisan League leaders and members also offering condolences.
“I am so sad to hear about the death of North Dakota’s Attorney General, Wayne Stenehjem,” said former U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, Dem-NPL-N.D. “I can only imagine how tragic this is for Beth and Andrew, his amazing extended close family, and the staff at the Office of Attorney General. The people of North Dakota mourn the loss of this funny, smart and committed public servant. I have known Wayne since our time together at UND and I send my sincere condolences to his family and many friends.”
Pat Hart, chair of the North Dakota Dem-NPL party, said Stenehjem’s death before retiring was a “great tragedy.”
“I wish he could have gotten some winters with his toes in the sand. I am saddened for his family, and offer my heartfelt condolences for their loss,” Hart stated.
Perrie Schaffer, chairman of the North Dakota Republican Party, also looked at Stenehjem’s service in full.
“His record of service to the State of North Dakota and commitment to the constitution was second to none. He had the courage to stand up for us and to protect our liberties in the face of government overreach. We offer our deepest condolences and prayers to his wife Beth, along with his entire family. May God bless his memory,” Schaffer stated.
Burgum remembers Stenehjem as someone who always put citizens’ safety and well-being first.
North Dakota is a safer place because of his unwavering commitment to law and order, his loyalty to his team members and his utmost respect for our men and women in uniform. State and local governments also are more transparent thanks to his strong enforcement of North Dakota’s sunshine laws,” Burgum stated.
